Hayner Public Library District calls off programming

As of today (March 13), all Hayner Public Library District programming is canceled at least until the end of April.

The library district is committed to ensuring the safety of its staff, patrons and surrounding community during the concerns about COVID-19. As part of this commitment, it has added additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures. All staff have received clear directions to not come to work if they are ill. The library is monitoring the situation closely and will follow all recommendations from federal, state and local leaders.

The library asks people who are sick to not come to the library.

Those with materials to return can call (618) 462-0677 and extend the due date of the materials. Patrons also can renew materials online.

Please follow the advice of your physician. The library will close if it becomes necessary for the safety of staff, patrons and community. They will use an abundance of caution with such decisions. If Alton schools close because of COVID-19, the library district will immediately follow the same closure plan.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and http://www.dph.illinois.gov/.

The library will publish updates on its website and Facebook page.

