Hayner to reopen June 1 for curbside pickup

The Hayner Public Library District will reopen to the public for curbside pickup of Hayner Library materials on June 1.

The library’s curbside pickup service will take place at the Hayner Downtown Library and the Hayner Library at Alton Square locations; the Genealogy & Local History Library will remain closed to the public through June. Library services will be limited to the pickup of requested Hayner Library materials, online and telephone reference services, and book drop access; the library facilities will remain closed to the public.

Beginning June 1, the library will operate under modified service hours. The Downtown Library will operate from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and the Hayner Library at Alton Square location will operate from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Monday-Saturday. Both locations will be closed on Sundays.

Patrons can request materials using the library’s online card catalog as well as by calling the library at (618) 462-0677. Patrons will be notified by telephone when their materials are ready to be picked up. When patrons arrive at the library, they should call to announce their arrival and staff will place their library materials on a table outside the library’s entrance. Note: The Downtown Library’s curbside pickup will be available at the Belle Street entrance only. The Alton Square curbside pickup will be available inside the mall, at the library entrance.

Interlibrary loan services (the process of requesting materials from other libraries) are unavailable but will resume at the discretion of the Illinois Heartland Library System.

This year’s summer reading program will take place online using the Beanstack digital platform. This platform allows patrons to track their progress using the Beanstack app. Paper registration and reading logs will be available to patrons with limited digital access. More information about the summer reading program can be found on the library’s website (www.haynerlibrary.org) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/HaynerLibrary).

The library’s book drops will remain open. Patrons should use the library’s book drops to return all library materials. All materials returned to Hayner Library will sit in quarantine for 72 hours before they will be checked in and shelved. Library patrons will not be charged overdue fines on Hayner Library materials during June. Hayner Library patrons have not been assessed overdue fines during the library’s closure.

The library will not accept donations for the Friends of Hayner Library during the curbside pickup reopening phase.

All of the library’s online resources will remain available 24-7 via the library’s website. This includes Cloud Library, RBdigital, online databases, TumbleBook Library (children’s e-books), Newspaper Archive, and Ancestry Library Edition.

“The Hayner Public Library District is committed to providing a safe and healthy library experience and environment for our patrons, community, and staff,” a press release states. “We monitor and employ information and data from our state and local governments, Madison County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois Heartland Library System, and American Library Association to determine the best course of action for a phased reopening of our facilities and services.”

Patrons should refer to the library's website, Facebook page, or main phone line for up-to-date information regarding the phased reopening of library services and facilities.