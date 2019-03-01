"He treated everyone like family"

× Expand Shipley cared deeply about senior citizens and was instrumental in increasing ridership on the township seniors bus.

Bob Shipley, 1956-2019

Remarkable individuals do not always seek out prestige and prominence. Some of the most valuable members of the community are often those who take on responsibility and work without fanfare, and make a real difference in the lives of the people around them.

Bob Shipley was Granite City Township supervisor for more than 20 years. The people who knew him say with his passing Feb. 17, the city lost a genuine friend to many and someone who had a remarkable impact on the city and the people he met.

Township attorney Tom Schooley knew Shipley since before they were in high school together.

“He didn’t seek out the limelight,” Schooley says. “He just looked for ways to help people and the community.”

Shipley was born and raised in Granite City, graduating from Granite City High School in 1975. He married the love of his life, Margaret A. (Schnefke) Shipley, and she survives.

Shipley is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Lauren Shipley; daughters Beth Shipley and Kari Shipley; grandchildren Peyton and Conner Shipley; mother-in-law Irene Schnefke; brother-in-law Bill Schnefke; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary Ellen and Pat Davis; aunts and uncle Sandy and Larry Richey and Nadine Ryan; and other extended family and friends.

His devotion to his family was evident to everyone around him. He was frequently accompanied by them in many of the activities in which he was involved, and his trips with them to Disneyworld were renowned.

“He loved anything to do with Disney,” Schooley says. “He was always taking his family down there or having people bring him something back if he knew someone was going.”

As township supervisor, Shipley’s responsibilities included day-to-day operation of the township as well as overseeing the town fund and working with the board to pass a budget. However, his efforts for the township went far beyond that.

Meghan Daily is the office manager for the township.

“We provide lunches for seniors here,” she explains. “When funding was cut for that program, Bob found the resources in the budget to hire someone to continue with it. Were it not for his efforts, those lunches would have been eliminated and those people would be having to go without them.”

That is but one of many examples those who knew him give of Shipley’s interest in helping seniors and those in need.

Daily goes on to explain that because of Shipley, the township has given out 600 box fans to people without air conditioning. He was also responsible for the annual distribution of hams to those in need.

Mayor Ed Hagnauer knew Shipley since they attended the same parochial school and says Shipley’s interest in taking care of seniors and the disabled was always evident.

“He increased ridership on the township seniors bus remarkably; it now averages between 1,000 and 1,100 riders per month,” Hagnauer says. “That bus gets people to doctors appointments, the grocery store and other critical places. Without it, many of them would have no way to get there.”

“Bob made it a priority in this office to make sure senior citizens were treated like family,” Daily says. “That’s the way he was. He came into the township job and he treated all of us like family, everyone he met and worked with.”

“He treated everyone with respect, even if they disagreed with him,” Hagnauer emphasizes. “It’s how he lived his life with everybody.”

During an extended power outage in 2007, a township building was pressed into service as a cooling center. Deidre Cave is the bookkeeper for the township. She and Daily both recall the way Shipley stayed shoulder to shoulder with residents and coworkers during the emergency.

“He was down here with us all of the time,” Cave says.

“He didn’t just pop in,” Daily notes. “He was down here both during the day and overnight.”

Shipley’s influence on the township operations made for employees who were motivated and enjoyed coming to work.

“He fostered a culture around here of such caring and giving that people enjoyed their jobs,” Schooley says. “There was never a time that I didn’t look forward to talking to him about township business.”

Shipley’s list of activities and responsibilities over his lifetime is breathtaking in its scope. In addition to his responsibilities as township supervisor, he served on the America’s Central Port District board of commissioners. He worked as the executive director of the Metro East Sanitary District for 10 years and worked for Metallico TaraCorp and the Secretary of State’s Office. He served the community as a Granite City alderman, precinct committeeman, Madison County board member and on the Southwestern Illinois Flood Protection district council.

He was also a board member for the Phoenix Crisis Center, a shelter for abused women and children. Rosemarie Brown, director of the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County, served on that board with Shipley.

“Bob was an important part of the fabric of this community,” she says. “He had so many contacts. There was nothing he could not get done. No matter what was needed, Bob always had an answer.”

She says Shipley was known for saying, “There’s always a way.”

Shipley was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, Knights of Columbus No. 1098, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 1126.

“We did and still have a saying around the office — WWBD, what would Bob do?” Daily says.

Shipley’s coworkers note he was fair in his decisions and was respected by the people who worked for him in a way that is rare today.

Hagnauer tells a story that exemplifies Shipley’s character and reputation. He says Shipley was driving home one day and stopped at a McDonald’s to get something to eat.

“There was a guy in the parking lot there who asked Bob if he could use his phone,” Hagnauer says.

It was cold, and even though Shipley did not know the man, he not only loaned him his phone, he told him to get inside his car and get warm while he was talking.

“That’s the type of guy he was,” Hagnauer says. “He simply cared about people.”

× Expand Bob Shipley (lower right) with Granite City Township office personnel

× Expand Shipley with longtime friends, township attorney Tom Schooley and Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer