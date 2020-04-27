Head of the class

× Expand Michelle Broadwater Granite City resident Olivia Wilmsmeyer was named valedictorian at Rosati-Kain High School.

Olivia Wilmsmeyer got a big surprise April 9 when she was watching Rosati-Kain High School’s afternoon announcements on YouTube.

The Granite City resident was named valedictorian of the all-girls Catholic school in St. Louis for the 2019-20 school year.

“Whenever I heard it, I started crying,” Wilmsmeyer said. “It’s very weird to think about it because it all feels like we’re not going to school at all anymore.”

Wilmsmeyer was selected valedictorian after finishing first in her senior class with a 4.192 grade-point average in the first semester. She’s currently taking classes online at home. All in-person instruction in Missouri has been called off for the rest of the year during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had some rough patches, but I have been trying to do my best,” Wilmsmeyer said. “The people around me have really been my support because it’s been a really tough year for me and my family and it was stressful.”

Now, Wilmsmeyer hopes there will be a graduation ceremony soon.

“Hopefully, we can get something scheduled for over the summer if this clears up,” Wilmsmeyer said. “But as for right now, nothing is canceled, just postponed.”

After finding out she was named valedictorian, Wilmsmeyer first showed the YouTube video to her parents, Dennis and Julie.

“I showed them the video after my dad got home from work,” said Wilmsmeyer, one of nine children in her family. “It was really nice (to show them) because they were very supportive and proud of me. I showed it to the rest of my siblings later that night and they were all surprised, too. It was really nice to spend it with my family.”

Chris Kahn, a family friend, said he was thrilled with Wilmsmeyer’s big honor.

“Olivia is a great kid from a great family,” he said.

Wilmsmeyer has three sisters — Analiese, Ella and Isabella — who attend Rosati-Kain. Analiese is also a senior.

Before attending Rosati-Kain, Wilmsmeyer graduated from St. Elizabeth School in Granite City in 2016.

“One of my cousins went to Rosati-Kain,” Wilmsmeyer said. “She lives in Maryville now, but she used to live in Edwardsville. I’m not really sure how she came across it, but she was kind of like, ‘Oh, this is cool.’ So she introduced us to the school and two of my older brothers (Nicholas and Jacob) went to SLUH (Saint Louis University High). Since Rosati-Kain is close to SLUH, we kind of found out about it through there. My twin sister (Analiese) and I were really interested and felt very welcome.”

Wilmsmeyer competed in field hockey, soccer and swimming at Rosati-Kain. The senior said her parents taught her how to be successful in sports and in the classroom.

“From a young age, my parents really try to teach us time management,” said Wilmsmeyer, also a member of the Paddlers Swim Club. “They would put us in all of these different sports. They also have us keep up with our school work. Honestly, I would credit everything to them because they taught all of us so much, and I’m very thankful for it.”

The 18-year-old Wilmsmeyer will attend Rockhurst University next year. She plans to major in mechanical engineering.

“My parents were like, ‘Have you thought about engineering? We think you would be really good at it,’” said Wilmsmeyer, who will play soccer at the Kansas City, Mo., school. “I looked at it and I was like, ‘This sounds better.’ It sounds like me and I kind of like the math-based stuff more than the science-based stuff and I think that will be a better option overall.”

Life with the Kougars

Played midfielder for the field hockey team last fall and scored a goal

Helped the girls soccer team reach the Missouri state quarterfinals last spring

