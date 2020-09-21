Head Start, dental school awarded grants for children’s healthcare

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, the nonprofit charitable arm of Delta Dental of Illinois, awarded more than $255,000 to 16 nonprofit and community organizations through its Community Grants Program. These organizations work to improve children’s oral health across the state.

“Many Illinoisans face considerable barriers to getting the oral health care they need. These disparities continue to grow, especially with the ongoing pandemic,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation. “Through our Community Grants Program, we’re working to help eliminate these barriers by partnering with organizations across our state who work tirelessly to ensure Illinois children have access to quality health care.”

Since 2012, Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation has provided more than $1.25 million through its Community Grants Program to organizations that expand access to oral health care and education. The following two Alton organizations are among Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s 2020 Community Grants Program recipients:

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, Alton — $10,000

Riverbend’s Oral Health Education and Access Project will provide services to 793 participants enrolled in its Head Start and Early Head Start programs, including children ranging from newborn to age 5. The grant will provide expecting mothers with dental exams and treatment to help ensure a healthy pregnancy and baby.

Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Dental Medicine, Alton — $20,000

SIU’s School of Dental Medicine is in the process of constructing a state-of-the-art Advanced Care Clinic at its Alton campus that will provide affordable dental care for thousands of underserved children and families who might otherwise not receive treatment. The grant will be used to purchase general anesthesia equipment and supplies for the new medical operating suite.