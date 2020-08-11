Health department offers COVID-19 testing sites

The Madison County Health Department announced 19 additional opportunities for COVID-19 community testing sites, in addition to the five stationary testing sites and the IDPH Regional Testing Site in East St. Louis.

Madison County is hosting the state of Illinois for community testing sites at seven locations over seven days, operating 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. These sites are sponsored by the Madison County Health Department and Madison County Leadership Council Faith Alliance. No appointment is needed. Masks are required. The sites are open to the public (adults and children over six months); must have a valid phone number as you will receive a call with your results. Tests will be a nasal swab. It may take up to a week to get results; please do not call, you will be called. Individuals with or without symptoms can be tested. Dates and locations include:

Tuesday, Aug. 11: First United Presbyterian Church

201 E. Church St., Collinsville

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Tabernacle MB Church

2621 Amelia St., Alton

Thursday, Aug. 13: Venice Township Building

910 Madison Ave., Madison

Friday, Aug. 14: Korte Rec Center – Highland

1 Nagel Drive, Highland

Saturday, Aug. 15: Deliverance Temple Inc.

1125 E. Sixth St., Alton

Sunday, Aug. 16: Madison County Administration

157 N. Main St., Edwardsville (back parking lot at the corner of Second and Clay streets, Edwardsville)

Throughout the summer, a partnership of organizations has worked together to provide weekly testing sites. They will continue their efforts over the coming months and have additional dates and locations scheduled through September. Sponsoring agencies include Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing, SIHF Healthcare, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, and Madison County Health Department. These sites operate 9 a.m. to noon on the dates and at the locations indicated. Bring photo ID and health insurance card, if one is available. No appointment is needed. Masks are required. These sites are open to the public (adults and children older than 6 months); no out-of-pocket expense; shallow nose swab testing, not a deep swab of the nose and throat. It may be up to a week before you get results. The health department will contact you once we receive your results; please do not call asking for results. For frequently asked questions, visit www.madisonchd.org. Dates and locations include:

ALHAMBRA CITY PARK – ALHAMBRA

Aug. 11, September 1

AMERICA’S CENTRAL PORT – GRANITE CITY

Aug. 13, Sept. 3

GORDON MOORE PARK NORTH – ALTON

Aug. 18, Sept. 8

FAIRMOUNT PARK – COLLINSVILLE

Aug. 20, Sept. 10

KORTE STADIUM ON THE CAMPUS OF SIU EDWARDSVILLE

Aug. 25, Sept. 15

KORTE REC CENTER – HIGHLAND

Aug. 27, Sept. 17

There also are five stationary locations offering COVID-19 testing in Madison County. The times of operation and criteria for testing vary by site. It is strongly encouraged to review the information online for each site and call them for more information. These sites include:

SIHF Healthcare Testing Site – Wood River

Respiratory Care Clinic of Bethalto – Bethalto

HSHS Medical Group – Troy

MedExpress – Collinsville

Anderson Hospital (Healthcare Building at 159 & 162) – Maryville

Detailed information can be found at https://www.co.madison.il.us/ under the Testing Options Section or on the Madison County Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard on the Testing Sites Tab https://gisportal.co.madison..

Illinois Department of Public Health operates a testing site seven days a week at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis. This site is open to anyone for testing, with or without symptoms; free of charge; no need for a doctor’s note; and walk-up and drive-through services are available. The site may close during inclement weather or in observance of a state holiday. For more details, visit https://dph.illinois.gov/.