Health officials emphasize importance of cervical cancer screening

Madison County Health Department

In honor of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in January, Madison County Health Department officials are encouraging women 21 and older to get a pap and human papilloma virus test.

According to a health department press release, testing helps save women’s lives.

“If detected early, cervical cancer is nearly 100 percent curable,” said Toni Corona, director of the health department.

She said each year about 13,000 women across the country are diagnosed with cervical cancer and more than 4,000 women die from this disease. Cancer of the cervix is a common cancer that happens when cells in the cervix grow out of control.

“Most cervical cancer cases are a result of an HPV infection,” Corona said. “Cervical cancer screenings with regular pap smears help to identify those with HPV and who is at risk for developing cervical cancer.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 80 million people are infected and about 14 million will become infected with HPV each year.

Corona said cervical cancer typically shows no symptoms; therefore, it is important for women to be screened. Screening guidelines suggest pap tests should start at age 21.

Women in their 20s should receive a pap test every three years instead of annually, as previously recommended.

In most cases, HPV testing begins at age 30. Starting at 30, women should get pap screenings every three to five years if the following circumstances exist: they are co-tested for the HPV virus with the pap test and the HPV results are negative.

After age 65, women no longer need pap testing if they have had normal pap and HPV results for several years.

Symptoms usually do not occur until cancer cells have spread and invade nearby tissue. One of the most common symptoms is abnormal vaginal bleeding. Other symptoms may include pelvic pain, increased vaginal discharge, and pain during intercourse.

The health department would like to remind women about the importance of preventing cervical cancer.

“First, women should see their healthcare provides for regular screenings,” Corona said. “Second, you can get an HPV vaccine.”

The HPV vaccine protects against most types of HPV that cause cervical cancer.

There are more than 100 types of HPV that can be contracted and passed on by men and women. HPV vaccines can help prevent infection from high-risk HPV types. The CDC recommends the HPV vaccine for girls and boys at age 11 or 12, but it is available for anyone through age 26.

Other actions to decrease the risk are not smoking, using condoms during sex, and limiting the number of sexual partners.

Corona said for women age 21-64 who do not have health insurance, are underinsured, or have high deductibles, there is help available, regardless of income.

“The Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program provides free mammograms and pap tests,” she said.

For more information about the program, call the health department at (618) 692-8954, ext. 2, or visit the website.

For more information about cervical cancer, call the American Cancer Society at (800) 227-2345 or visit the website.

