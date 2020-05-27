Healthcare organizations break ground on rehabilitation facility

× Expand An artist's rendering of Anderson Rehabilitation Institute

Kindred Healthcare LLC and Anderson Healthcare have begun construction of an acute rehabilitation institute on Anderson Healthcare’s Goshen Campus in Edwardsville. This institute will be the first freestanding rehabilitation institute in Central and Southern Illinois.

Anderson Rehabilitation Institute is a joint venture between Kindred and Anderson Healthcare and is expected to open in the second quarter of 2021. The facility will provide care to patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and other complex conditions. Staff will provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Other special services provided will include physiatry, internal medicine, medical-surgical consultations, rehabilitation nursing and nutritional services. The institute will have a dedicated pharmacy.

The 49,920-square-foot facility will have 34 beds and feature all private rooms; a secured acquired brain injury unit with private dining and therapy gym; large interdisciplinary gym for all therapy services; transitional living apartment designed to simulate a residential apartment, to prepare patients for their daily living tasks before they are discharged home; and a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities.

It will also have specially designed rooms to treat dialysis patients; and specialty programs dedicated to neuro, stroke, brain injury, and amputation.

Kindred will manage the day-to-day operations of Anderson Rehabilitation Institute and Anderson Hospital will provide medical support services. The new institute will replace a 20-bed hospital-based acute rehabilitation unit at Anderson Hospital that Kindred has managed since 2004.

“We look forward to opening our doors to this state-of-the-art institute and expanding our existing relationship with Anderson Healthcare as we address the growing need for inpatient rehabilitation services in the state,” said Russ Bailey, chief operating officer of Kindred Rehabilitation Hospitals. “We are excited to partner with Anderson Healthcare to offer the community with quality care focused on providing hope, healing and recovery.”

“Throughout its history, Anderson Healthcare has responded to the needs of Madison County and Southern Illinois residents. Each new service and every expansion has been in direct response to community needs,” said Keith A. Page, president and CEO of Anderson Healthcare. “Our quality services are evident not only by our accreditations, certifications and designations but by our continued growth. Together with Kindred, we are proud to offer this level of care to patients requiring high-level rehabilitation.”

