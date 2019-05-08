Healthy and happy by 2029

× Expand photo by Fred Pollard John and Jayne Simmons address a packed house at Jacoby Arts Center on Tuesday, unveiling plans to invest into a large-scale renovation of the downtown Alton district.

“Together, we can do this. We can do anything.”

That was the prevailing sentiment during a meeting where initial plans were discussed involving a ten-year effort to boost what has been a struggling area of Alton throughout its history.

Local attorney John Simmons, along with his wife, Jayne, spoke to a crowd of approximately 200 people during the quarterly Alton Main Street What’s Up Downtown meeting at Jacoby Arts Center.

“We have assembled a (first-class) team, and for about a year and a half we have strategically bought properties in Alton,” John Simmons said.

The couple also shared a video that introduced plans for a renovated downtown Alton including green space, a thriving small business community, and scenic views of the Mississippi River, divided into three distinct districts.

“A strong downtown is the foundation of a strong community. We believe Alton has all of the qualities that people want in a community, and it is perfectly positioned for a renaissance,” Jayne Simmons said in the video.

Plans include three zones — the Grand Entertainment District, the Broadway Makers District, and the Jacoby Arts District, connected by a mixed-use street.

“Alton is perfectly situated for a renaissance and the people of Alton are encouraged to be a part of this. Together, Alton can become the ‘Healthiest and Happiest City on the Mississippi River by 2029,’” a press release states.

“We believe this renaissance can bring more than $100 million in investments, 250 jobs, and 500 new residents to Alton,” John Simmons said.

During a question-and-answer session, members of the audience asked about a variety of subjects, including electrical lines, multi-family housing, and potential parking issues.

“What we would like to see is Broadway as a street that is a continuous streetscape experience,” Dennis Hyland said. “It is something that needs to be thought through.”

Hyland also said a comparison had been made between Downtown Alton and the Delmar Loop in St. Louis, and that Alton actually had more parking space.

When asked about the vacant Stratford Hotel, John Simmons said current plans were to reopen as a hotel rather than residential housing or office space.

Plans also include rooftop seating for many of the buildings.

“You want a distinguishing feature,” Rex Encore COO Kevin Carlie said. “If you call this the ‘city of rooftops,’ and you start marketing that, people are going to want to come and see it. They are going to want to come and live here, and for the commercial offices that they can enjoy ... it can really be quite remarkable.”

In all, the Simmonses are committing to a $75 million investment into the renovation project, emphasizing that it takes the entire community “pulling in the same direction” to make the project a success.

Color renderings were on display throughout the room, providing a visual interpretation of the revitalized area that has seen sparks of growth in the last few years following a period of decline.

“There are so many people who love the city of Alton like Jayne and I do,” John Simmons said. “We think it’s a great time in our city’s history to gather all types of people together and invest our time, energy and passion in helping this wonderful city reach its potential.”

Renovation soon will begin on the Grand Theatre, Jacoby Arts Center, Pocket Park, the Wedge, and Elfgen buildings, as well as the building that houses Lucianna’s Pastries late this year, preserving the architecture and history of the city.

The official grand reopening for the Grand Theatre is slated for Dec. 4, 2020, recognizing the 100th anniversary of its opening.

Simmons said the team will launch a website in mid-June that will include updates, renderings and ideas submitted by the community.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter