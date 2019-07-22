Hear them roar: Summer youth camp stages production of ‘The Lion King Jr.’

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Alfresco Productions’ “The Lion King Jr.” is a culmination of a new six-week youth summer camp for children ages 8-18. Direction, music and choreography is led by 15-year-old Makaina Woods. Cast members include (front row, from left) Aurora Wilhelm, Landon Phillips, Lennon Petroski, Emily Kilmer, (middle row) Logan Connolly, Cece Corbett, Grace Joiner, Annie Bozarth, Peyton Allen, (back row) Sabrina Lacy, Kai Hale, Brionna Lacy, Ellie Bozarth, and Peggy Cook.

For years, Disney’s “The Lion King” has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world. Now, for the first time ever, the magic of this one-of-a-kind tale is coming to Alfresco Productions.

This production is a culmination of a brand-new six-week youth summer camp for children ages 8-18, designed to foster and excite theater enthusiasm and talent in young performers across the area.

“This is a young people theater troupe called Sprouts,” Executive Director Brenda Whitaker said. “Alfresco’s mission statement is one generation plants the seed, the next gets the shade. We are the seeds that sprout from that company.”

Whitaker’s only duties are to oversee and mentor. Direction, music and choreography is led by the production’s director: in this case, 15-year-old Makaina Woods.

“I am honored to be the first director for a Sprouts production,” she said. “‘The Lion King Jr.’ is a show I have been involved with before, and I know it is a great show for cast bonding and character work. It’s been great.”

Woods says audiences can expect an amazing performance.

“Audiences will see full-out dances, audience incorporation within the show, a bit of a scare from the wildebeest and so much more,” she said. “These kids are doing such an amazing job, and I am so impressed.”

The cast includes Kai Hale as Rafiki, Tyler Clark as Mufasa and Timon, Peggy Cook as Zazu, Gabriela Santiago as Scar, Emily Kilmer as Young Simba, Grace Joiner as Young Nala, Nolan Melton as Simba, Brionna Lacy as Nala, Lily Meyenburg as Pumbaa, Sabrina Lacy as Sarabi, Annie Bozarth as Sarafina, Ellie Bozarth as Shenzi, Aurora Wilhelm as Banzai, Landon Phillips as Ed and Peyton Allen, Cece Corbett, Logan Connolly and Lennon Petroski as ensemble members.

Hale, a recent Granite City High School graduate, says this show will be her last big production before attending University of Iowa.

“This is like my last big thing,” she said. “Also, my little sister is in the show and I always told her we would do a show together at some point, and this is the last opportunity before I leave. I am enjoying the process. There are more kids than what I am used to working with, but it has been a lot of fun. They have so much energy and it’s contagious. I appreciate that.”

“The Lion King Jr.” is 15-year-old Lacy’s first Alfresco production, and she says playing the part of Nala has been challenging but rewarding.

“Ever since I have been doing musical theater, I have always wanted to be in The Lion King,” she said. “When the opportunity came up, I was like, ‘Wow, I should do it.’ Playing Nala has been vocally challenging because I have never taken on a role like this before.”

Woods agrees about the show being a challenge.

“It can be so dance-heavy and music-heavy sometimes,” she said. “We have people from so many different levels and theatrical experience, but we are having a great time, and everyone is learning a lot. Throughout this process, I hope to gain more experience as a director. I have shadowed directors and staff before, but I have never been a choreographer or music director. As for the cast, I hope they gain more social skills and character skills. I know some of these kids want to pursue this as a full-time career.”

Annie Bozarth, 12, is one of them.

“I want to be an actress when I grow up,” she said. “I always wanted to be in ‘The Lion King’ and the first time I had the opportunity to audition, I missed it. I am glad I was given a second chance.”

This will be 8-year-old Phillips’ first time ever performing on stage.

“This is my first show, and I really like it,” he said. “I want to do more theater.”

“The Lion King Jr.” will be performed at 7 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at Alfresco Productions in Granite City. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter