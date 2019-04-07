× Expand photo by Frank Prager Participants learn social and practical living skills.

While adults who develop through life on a typical trajectory are ready to begin their journey into the world of work and higher education following high school, many people with intellectual challenges are not. New Opportunities in Granite City provides programs for those individuals to help them improve the quality of their lives.

“When participants come here, we do assessments and each person has an individual plan that is updated annually,” Executive Director Kim Fears says. “Those goals are specific to them. Because our goal is to improve the quality of their life, where their starting point is determines what those goals will be.”

Fears outlines that objectives for some may be to communicate more effectively and in an adult way, while others may be capable of improving their workplace behaviors to the point where they can obtain outside employment. The program at New Opportunities has about 60 participants.

Staff members at New Opportunities who work with participants are direct support professional- certified by the state of Illinois.

“It’s hard work, but people who work here do it because there is something genuine about people with disabilities,” Fears says. “You get heart-to-heart connections with them that you don’t get with most other people in the general population.”

Fears points out what makes New Opportunities most appealing to people looking for the type of services they provide is that they are extremely personal. She says lifelong relationships are developed with participants and their families.

New Opportunities began as Organization to Advance the Handicapped (OATH) in 1973. Since that time, the organization has grown and expanded the range of resources it provides. In June 1997, OATH Inc. changed its name to New Opportunities Inc. to enhance and preserve the organization’s bonds and programs.

In March 2005, New Opportunities moved into new facilities in the River’s Edge complex in Granite City and expanded its programs to include Developmental Training services. In May 2010, New Opportunities began to receive its annual accreditation status from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Referred to as community day service by the state, Fears emphasizes the programs often allow participants to give back to the community.

“We have participants who are able to do volunteer work at places like Salvation Army and Partners For Pets,” she says.

The people in the program also do work for area businesses. New Opportunities participants repackage snack bar items for Prairie Farms for sale in retail outlets. In another program, they assemble dental trays for a local plastics company. All of the work is done at the New Opportunities location.

Team Lead Misty Hustedde points out New Opportunities often hires from within.

“We hire from the participants here to do jobs like janitorial work, taking lunch orders and prepping food in the deli,” she says.

Learning practical living skills is a key focus for participants. Laura White is a program director with New Opportunities and says some participants have been able to advance to the point where they obtained outside employment.

“We had a man who hired on with McDonalds and another who went to work at Walmart,” she says.

New Opportunities is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization. Its programs are funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services, the Illinois Department of Public Aid, the Madison County Community Mental Health Board, local education agencies, revenue from contract work, and private donations.

The Knights Of Columbus Council No. 13216 from the St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon recently presented the organization with a check for more than $4,700. The donation was half of the money the council made this year from its Tootsie Roll drive. Fears says many family members and other people in the community enthusiastically support the organization.

Other fundraising activities are conducted by New Opportunities throughout the year. The organization recently held a mouse race and has scheduled a golf tournament for July. Anyone interested in donating or participating in one of the fundraising events can call (618) 452-8165. There is also a “donate” button on the website.

To participate, individuals must be 18 or older, have a developmental disability that occurred before the age of 21, and be eligible for state funding. A transition program is available for individuals in their last year of high school who anticipate entering New Opportunities.

Fears says if people contact New Opportunities at the phone number above, her staff can help put them in contact with organizations to help them qualify for funding. People can also contact Fears by email at kfears@newopportunities.us.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand Members of Knights of Columbus Council No. 13216 from the St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon recently presented New Opportunities with a check for more than $4,700.