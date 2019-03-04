Heavenly businesses

× Expand Reagan Walters, a member of the Civic Memorial yearbook staff, presents a thank-you certificate to State Farm Insurance agent Tom Lane for being part of the Yearbook Angels program. Lane purchased three yearbooks for high school seniors in need.

After Jamie Orban was hired as the new Civic Memorial High School yearbook adviser for the 2018-19 school year, she was determined to bring back the Yearbook Angels program for another year.

“When I was offered this opportunity, I decided to carry on with it because the kids know they were so happy with it last year,” Orban said.

The program, now in its second year, gives Bethalto area businesses an opportunity to purchase yearbooks for high school seniors in need. So far, the program has been successful, with 40 books being sold after two years. There were 19 books purchased this year and 21 the year before.

“The community is so great here, and they really help our kids,” Orban said.

Villa Rose Senior Living Community has bought four yearbooks. State Farm Insurance agent Tom Lane, the Bethalto Police Department, Skyline Church, Duggar Pools and GRP Mechanical Contractors were the other businesses who purchased books.

“I think it’s a great program because I know so much funding has been reduced in the school systems,” said Lane, who bought three books. “The school has so much less money available to them that they need all of the help they can get to provide basic things, like yearbooks. The kids haven’t realized it yet, but a few years down the road, they’ll appreciate the yearbooks.”

Orban said the businesses are charged $60 per book.

“That’s the cheapest offer that we give because they’re up to $75 right now,” she said. “So we kind of extended the cheapest price to them in hopes of they’ll help more of our needy students.”

To receive a yearbook, high school seniors must be eligible for free and reduced lunch.

“Our school, when I started around five years ago, was around 50 percent free reduced lunch,” Orban said. “Our numbers continue to rise in the Bethalto area, so there are several kids who would really like to purchase a yearbook, but it’s not financially possible with their family situations. The books are very popular with our kids, especially being a senior. Those are memories you want to keep.”

The yearbook staff solicits businesses to buy a yearbook. After a business buys a yearbook, it will receive a framed thank-you certificate.

“It’s been a really easy process, and it’s nice because these businesses try to get involved with the school and help the kids when they can,” Orban said. “This is an easy way of doing it and they get something concrete out of it rather than an advertisement.”

Orban said yearbook staff has been helpful in buying frames and certificates for the businesses.

“A lot of them are friends with students who can’t afford a yearbook,” the adviser said. “So when we do a campaign and we try to boost our sales, it’s difficult because we realize the financial strain that some of our students face. This program alleviates some of that strain and offers this memento for these students to keep, which is really neat.”

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial High yearbook adviser Jamie Orban poses with the 2018 school yearbook.

× Expand Makenna Williams, a member of the Civic Memorial yearbook staff, presents a thank-you certificate to Jill Arnold of Dugger Pools to being part of the Yearbook Angels program. Dugger Pools was one of several Bethalto area businesses that bought yearbooks for CM seniors.