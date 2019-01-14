Helmkamp Construction Co. donates to Meals on Wheels

× Expand (From left) Senior Services Plus CEO Jonathan Becker, Helmkamp Construction President Rob Johnes, Meals on Wheels Director Tammie Updike, and Senior Services Plus Chief Operating Officer Theresa Collins

General contractor Helmkamp Construction Co. of East Alton presented an $8,000 check to Senior Services Plus Inc. for the organization’s Meals on Wheels program.

“The generosity of Mr. (Rob) Johnes and the Helmkamp organization is truly overwhelming and will support over 600 seniors in need this year,” Senior Services Plus CEO Jonathan Becker said. “We greatly appreciate their support for our most vulnerable seniors.”

Senior Services Plus is the largest Meals on Wheels provider in Southern Illinois. Over the past 10 years, the organization has delivered about 1 million meals to approximately 6,000 homebound seniors.

Senior Services Plus is a nonprofit United Way agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living and provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. It offers affordable services to all ages, from fitness and travel to Meals on Wheels and home care. The organization serves residents of Madison and St. Clair counties.

