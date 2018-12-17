Helmkamp Construction invests in Alton’s youths

× Expand Helmkamp’s Ted Rose and Tom Wuellner install window light kits into doors at the Boys & Girls Club of Alton.

The Boys & Girls Club of Alton received facility upgrades at its new location on Amelia Street in Alton, courtesy of the team at Helmkamp Construction.

After an exciting year of moving to the new location and community efforts to create a fun, bright, and positive environment for Alton children, there was still work to be done. Helmkamp opted to donate labor and materials based on the club’s facility needs. Executive Director Al Womack Jr. emphasized the need for large window light kits for program doors. This was a safety and visibility upgrade so staff could better see children from inside and outside of the rooms.

“We appreciate Helmkamp Construction’s generosity in covering the material and labor cost,” Womack said. “We are particularly excited to have the new windows installed in the doors of program rooms. The installation of the windows will increase safety in our facility. Thanks for investing in our youths.”

The project consisted of 19 24- by 24-inch tempered safety glass light kits for program doors, 200 square feet of laminate flooring for two personnel offices, 500 linear feet of wall base, and a 3-person crew with 142 hours of time dedicated to the facility upgrades.

Eric Shumake, project management intern at Helmkamp, oversaw the project for the club under the guidance of Helmkamp’s owner and president, Rob Johnes.

“Working with Al and his team to ensure a safe atmosphere for children through upgrades to their facility has been an absolute pleasure,” Shumake said.

Residents can help the club by purchasing a 2019 club calendar. All proceeds will be used to start the club’s after-school meal and snack fund. Calendars are $20 each and are available at the club and local businesses.

For information, call (618) 462-6249.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand Before-and-after example of installed laminate flooring and wall base in a personnel office