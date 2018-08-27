Help kids kick cancer by giving blood with the Red Cross

Red Cross

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 15,000 children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage. As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets Aug. 31-Sept. 4 will receive a Red Cross aluminum water bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the website or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15

Collinsville

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 5, Illinois State Police Department, 1100 Eastport Plaza

Edwardsville

Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 14, Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas

Godfrey

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 12, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road

Highland

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 4, Phoenix Physical Therapy, 3 Ultraway Drive

Wood River

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sept. 12, Wood River VFW 2859, 231 E Edwardsville Road

