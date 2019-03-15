Help on the Move event to benefit mobile food pantry

Madison County Catholic Charities will hold its 19th annual Help on the Move Fundraiser on Saturday, March 30, at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

With help from community-based food donations from generous supporters such as Schnucks, Target, Save-A-Lot, Panera Bread, Operation Food Search and the St. Louis Food Bank, Catholic Charities takes its Mobile Food Pantry truck to small towns monthly to serve rural families who are barely getting by when it comes to putting food on their tables. The program serves communities in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun and Bond counties.

“We work together with local churches or service organizations in these small towns to gather volunteers to help us register and distribute food boxes to approximately 30-40 families each month who struggle with food insecurity,” said Denise Brown, area director of Madison County Catholic Charities.

Madison County Catholic Charities started the Mobile Food Pantry program in 2013 after securing a grant from Catholic Charities USA to purchase a refrigerated truck. When board member Tim Palermo stepped up to volunteer as a driver for the operation, the program was off and running and hasn’t slowed down since. Since the program’s inception, Palermo tragically passed away from cancer, but his memory lives on. Shortly thereafter, the Mobile Food Pantry truck was emblazoned with the name “The Big Palermo” on its side as a tribute in recognition of Palermo’s years of service to Catholic Charities and his undying generous spirit.

“Since this program started, it has served thousands of people who have struggled to put food on their families’ tables,” said Steven Roach, executive director of Catholic Charities. “Rural hunger is most often unreported, yet we find that many people living in small communities all around us are suffering in silence. Many have fallen on hard times due to unemployment, disabilities or no access to transportation or food resources. These families are served with dignity and respect, regardless of their circumstances. We try to bring hope to these families in a nonjudgmental way. Catholic Charities serves people regardless of their religious denomination. There is a need to provide relief in rural communities far greater than most people realize, and we are determined to seek these families out.”

The Alton office of Catholic Charities also houses the Guardian Angel Food Pantry, open 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week and serving surrounding communities with food staples for each family. Other programs and services offered by Madison County Catholic Charities in its Alton and Granite City offices include individual and family counseling, rent and utility assistance, pro bono legal services, MedAssist and Faith in Action. Catholic Charities has been providing services in Madison County since 1941 and recently relocated its Granite City office to the former United Way building at 1821 Edison Ave.

During the fundraiser, two honorees will be recognized for their outstanding community service. Jan Manns, the longtime community services supervisor for Catholic Charities, will be honored with the Father Jack Quilligan Award for her dedicated and selfless contributions over her 25-year tenure with the agency. Her commitment to Catholic Charities continues even after her retirement in July 2018. Manns’ enthusiasm to raise awareness for the services and programs offered to the less fortunate by Catholic Charities is unwavering, and she embodies the mission of Catholic Charities to bring the love and mercy of Jesus to those who are suffering.

This year’s recipient of the Mary Alyce Beardslee Award is Judy Whitaker, longtime city clerk for Granite City. Whitaker has dedicated her life to serving her community in a variety of capacities. She has improved the quality of life for citizens through her work at City Hall over the last 25 years, including re-establishing the Neighborhood Watch Program over the entire city. Whitaker has also served on the Madison County Humane Society, the Madison County Police Association and as chairman of the annual Santa’s Holiday Avenue Parade since 1996.

The benefit will be 6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 30, upstairs at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway in Alton. Dinner tickets are $40 per person and include dinner, beer, wine, soda and dancing. Music will be provided by a local favorite, The Owlz Band. As usual, raffle tickets can be purchased for $25 each or 3 for $50 for a chance to win $10,000, or 1 of 2 large flat-screen televisions being offered. Participants don’t need to be present to win and raffle tickets will also be sold during the event.

For more information, call (618) 462-0634 and ask for Jackie Tucker or visit cc.dio.org and click Help On The Move.

