Helping Hearts Grow to host community outreach event in Godfrey

Helping Hearts Grow will host a community outreach night from 2-5 p.m. Friday outside the Walmart in Godfrey.

Learn how the organization makes a difference in the lives of homeless and underserved populations. The organization collects supplies for distribution to homeless and engages in community enrichment projects.

This is an informational event, and there will be promotional items for purchase. Donations are also welcome. Local performer Midwest Maui (from Disney’s “Moana”) will appear from 4-5 p.m. for photos.

Helping Hearts Grow was founded by Rachel Porter-Hunter after the community rallied around her and her family as her son was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis Type 2, a brain tumor disease. They were shown compassion, love, and support that helped encourage them to live in the moment a little more and find happiness.

The organization serves the St. Louis metro area. It welcomes anyone to visit. Individuals or groups who would like more information about the organization and what they can do to partner with us to help their communities can visit facebook.com/helpingheartsgrow.

