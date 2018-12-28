Here’s to 2019!

One tradition remains constant as the Riverbend gets ready to bid adieu to 2018 and celebrate the arrival of the New Year — plenty of options to fit whatever kind of partygoer you want to be as 2019 rolls in. Here’s a wrap-up of New Year’s Eve and Day festivities:

New Year’s Eve at the Grand Theatre, 230 Market St. in Alton, invites guests to enjoy fresh appetizers, popcorn, silent movies, great music, and a champagne toast at midnight while walking through a piece of the city’s history before renovations are complete.

The event takes place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Attendees must be at least 21, and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are available in advance for $20 each and can be purchased at AdVantage, Brown Bag Bistro, Copper Bar, Decaro’s, Germania Brew Haus, Mississippi Mud Pottery, My Just Desserts, Old Bakery Beer Co., Post Commons and State Street Market. All proceeds will be donated to local charities. For more information, call (618) 550-0468 or email NYEgrandtheatre@gmail.com.

The Alton VFW Post 1308 NYE party features music by Nightlife Band from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. It will also include breakfast at 10:30 p.m., party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. They can be purchased at the Alton VFW, 4445 N. Alby. The doors will open on New Year’s Eve for the party at 6:30 p.m. Call (618) 466-6883 for more information.

Dance into 2019 to the music of Glendale Riders and opening act Lady Luck by taking your celebration to the New Year’s Eve Bash at Bluff City Grill in Alton. Starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 and going into the new year, this party at 424 E. Broadway is offering an appetizer buffet from 7-9 p.m. and a free champagne toast as well.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 per person and $30 per couple. Tickets purchased the night of the event will be $20 per person and $40 per couple. There is also an option to purchase a VIP table for $200, which covers admission for 10 guests and includes a private table, three bottles of champagne, and an appetizer platter. Call (618) 433-8288 to learn more.

Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave., will again host its annual New Year’s Eve Ballroom Bash, with live music from Flatliner featuring Kyle Greenwell, a prime rib buffet and a champagne toast at midnight.

The hotel offers two overnight packages for guests. The Premium NYE Ballroom Bash Package includes a hotel room for two, tickets to the Ballroom Bash, prime rib buffet tickets and party favors for $320, including tax and gratuity. A package that does not include the buffet dinner is also available at $260. Both overnight packages also include a breakfast buffet on New Year’s Day and a later checkout time of 2 p.m.

Single NYE Ballroom Bash Tickets are available that do not including overnight lodging or dinner buffet options. General admission tickets are $65 each, and include the chance to enjoy the music as well as party favors, a champagne toast and access to the open bar. Doors open at 8 p.m.; the show starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information or reservations, call (618) 462-1220.

Argosy Casino Alton is hosting its $20K New Year’s Eve Drawing Celebration from 3 p.m. to midnight. With drawings every hour, they are also hosting $2,019 in free slot play. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can also enjoy a one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve meal at the Captain’s Table Buffet. Call (618) 474-7500 for more information.

Ring in the New Year on a healthy note by joining The Yoga Connection from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, on the premises of Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Drive in Alton. The afternoon session will include a ritual release, guided meditation, yoga and writing mid-year reminders of personal intentions for 2019. The session will end with a toast to the new year. Some yoga experience is necessary and prepayment of a $20 fee is required. Forms and details on this and other classes can be found online at theyogaconnection.me or by calling (618) 467-8827.

Events with family-friendly options for ringing in the new year are primarily in Edwardsville.

Glen-Ed Last Night offers fun for all ages while raising money for local organizations from 6-10 p.m. at the Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Road. Family revelers at the 14th annual celebration can enjoy food, roller-skating, rock wall climbing, bounce houses, games, bingo, crafts, carnival games, balloon animals and dancing the night away together to music provided by a live DJ. Admission is $5 per person; children 3 and younger are free. Call (618) 977-9570 for more information.

The Edwardsville Children’s Museum is welcoming the new year in with a fancy soirée at the noon hour on New Year’s Eve. A free event that starts at 11 a.m., families will enjoy creating crafts, nibbling on snacks and a host of other fun activities. Attendees are encouraged to arrive dressed in their best attire and ring in the New Year “well before nap time.” The museum, 722 Holyoake Road, has interactive exhibit galleries such as a market, post office, and florist shop that allow children to explore, play and exercise their imaginations.

A fun and lively evening is on tap for New Year’s Eve at Edison’s Entertainment Complex, including delectable food and drink for all ages. Buffet and drink packages will be available from 7-11 p.m., with bowling, laser tag and arcade specials also available. For more information about New Year’s Eve at Edison’s, 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville, call (618) 307-9020.

On another one-of-a-kind note, the American Association of Railroaders Inc. offers the Happy New Year Train Excursion. This excursion will travel through time, taking place in two years (2018 and 2019), on two trains and in two states (Illinois and Missouri).

The train trip begins on New Year’s Eve at 2:30 p.m. at the downtown St. Louis Amtrak station, with boarding options for individuals in Alton at 3:30 p.m. For a fare of $99 per person, riders will experience 300-plus miles of train travel, snacks and a non-alcoholic midnight toast.

At midnight, riders will enjoy railroad-themed party favors along with their sparkling grape juice toast. Arrival back home is scheduled for 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. For more information, call (314) 631-3131 or visit aarstl.org.

Whether it’s by ringing in the new year at one of these events, or by creating memorable moments, stay safe and be here for the rest of the year. Happy New Year, everyone!

