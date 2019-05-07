High school equivalency recipients to share words of wisdom at ceremony

SWIC

More than 100 individuals will be recognized for earning their high school equivalency certificates in a ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, in the Southwestern Illinois College Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Music will be provided by SWIC’s Jazz Combo.

At the ceremony, the recipients, their families and friends will hear from two high school equivalency recipients, Samantha North and Shiya Daniels, about their experiences.

North, of Belleville, earned her equivalency certificate in early October 2018 at SWIC. She excelled in her adult education coursework, as well as her testing. Regardless of her previous mental health issues, which forced her to leave school early, she received a Top 20 Percent Scholarship for her outstanding scores. Immediately after obtaining her equivalency credential, North enrolled in SWIC’s Emergency Medical Technician program and is scheduled to earn her certification this month. Along with being a full-time student, she works full time, serves as a volunteer tutor, plans to work at St. Elizabeth’s as an emergency technician and will be continuing her education to earn an associate in applied science in paramedic/paramedicine. She is well on her way to achieving her childhood dream of becoming a paramedic. North hopes to work for MedStar and eventually, secure a position with a fire department as a paramedic on the northeastern coast.

Daniels, of Edwardsville, earned her HSE certificate in September 2018 at SWIC. She plans to register for the Business Management program at SWIC this summer; however, her passion is skincare. She hopes to use her education to open her own business and become a skin care consultant, which would consist of assessing clients skin care needs, researching available products and offering her expertise on what skin care is best for her clients’ skin type. Daniels’ message to anyone looking to pursue their high school equivalency certificate is, “The world is not going to wait for you.”

The SWIC high school equivalency spring ceremony will be broadcast live on Blue Storm Radio, SWIC’s award-winning internet radio station, at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15. To listen, visit tunein.com/radio/Blue-Storm-Radio-s221636/.

