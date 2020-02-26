High school students invited to attend SheCode

The computer science field is rapidly growing, presenting numerous career opportunities. But men greatly outnumber women in the industry. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering Department of Computer Science wants to ensure women are a part of the field’s surging growth and success.

The department will host SheCode from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Engineering Building. The free event sparks interest and inspires more women to pursue computer science through an interactive programming project, and mentorship from an SIUE computer science alumna and professional in the technology field.

Registration is available at shecode.cs.siue.edu.

“At SheCode, we aim to boost young women’s interest in the field before they pick a college major,” Professor Dennis Bouvier said. “By providing strong female mentorship and experience in beginning computer programming, we hope SheCode will give young women the motivation to consider pursuing a future degree and career in computer science.”

“It’s incredibly important for young girls to have female role models and mentors in the technology field, to show them the endless possibilities a career in this field can provide,” Darla Ahlert said. “I enjoy making the connection between everyday interactions they have with technology and the fact they can one day be the leaders who create future technologies.”

For more information, including an agenda, visit shecode.cs.siue.edu.

