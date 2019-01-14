High school students paint rocks for cancer patients

RiverBend Growth Association

Students on the Riverbend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee spent the morning of Jan. 10 collaborating with the American Cancer Society.

The Young Adults Committee consists of two student representatives from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School. The student representatives from each school choose a nonprofit organization where the entire committee takes a day to volunteer and learn between December and April.

Taryn Geiger and Kaylee Klaustermeier, student representatives for Civic Memorial High School, chose to partner with the American Cancer Society because of their interest in helping the survivors and fighters of cancer. During the volunteer experience, all of the students on the committee painted rocks that will later be used in cancer swag bags given to cancer fighters or survivors.

“Sheena from the American Cancer Society was very nice and explained how these rocks have a large impact on the recipients of the swag bags,” said Taryn Geiger, junior representative from Civic Memorial High School.

The students also learned about the American Cancer Society’s services and how they help survivors and fighters of cancer. The society not only does research to help fight and cure cancer, it also provides services to make the treatment process less stressful. They provide help such as lodging, free rides to cancer treatments, salons with free hair loss services, support groups, and more.

“It is hard to believe how much of an impact the simple act of rock-painting can have on someone,” said Kaylee Klaustermeier, senior representative from Civic Memorial. “I am so thankful to have had this opportunity to volunteer with the American Cancer Society. They do amazing things for cancer patients and survivors.”

The Young Adults Committee consists of two representatives from RBGA member schools and mentors from the RBGA membership. This committee focuses on the importance of guiding young adults to give back to their community through outreach within nonprofit organizations in the RBGA membership.

The high school representatives complete a project and organize and implement a fundraiser each year. The project consists of completing a volunteer experience with each of the participating RBGA nonprofit organizations. All proceeds are split between a nonprofit agency and one of the Young Adults students in the form of a scholarship.

For more information about the Young Adults Committee, visit the website.

This article is by Taryn Geiger and Kaylee Klaustermeier of Civic Memorial High School.

