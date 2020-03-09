High school students receive Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honor

Bemis and Stark

Jaina Bemis of Alton High School and Ronan Stark of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as the March Students of the Month by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at its regular meeting at Gentelin’s on Broadway.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a Student of the Month during the school year.

Bemis, daughter of F. Ryan and Kristin Bemis of Alton, is an Illinois State Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. She has also been a member of the Scholar Bowl team and has served as captain of the team. Bemis has been active in Alton High’s music program, serving as a member of the symphonic orchestra, the pit orchestra and the chamber strings, of which she served as concertmaster. She served as a member of the Student Council for several years and has been active in several student organizations, such as the biology and physics clubs and the mathematics team. She also serves as tutoring chair of Mu Alpha Theta. Bemis has also been involved on planning committees for school projects such as the prom, homecoming, parent-teacher conferences, K-8 registration, and other event planning groups.

She plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in forensic chemistry. She hopes to make forensic science a career and plans to return to the Alton area after graduating.

Stork is the son of Kevin and Michelle Stork of Jerseyville. During his four years at Marquette, he has played baseball, basketball, cross country, and WYSE. He has place first through fourth numerous times in chemistry and mathematics during regional and sectional WYSE competitions.

Stork is the vice president of the Student Council, president of the Veterans Heritage Project, treasurer of the National Honor Society, and a member of Interact. Additional honors and achievements include Silver Medallion, Illinois State Scholar, Veterans Heritage Project author, Source America Challenge Winner and Young Achiever of the Year. He has earned 150 service hours and attended summer seminars for the Naval and Air Force academies.

Stork plans to attend the University of Illinois or Purdue. He has received a nomination to and is awaiting decisions on an appointment to the Naval or Air Force academies.

Bemis and Stork were presented recognition plaques by the president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.

