High school students win big in SWIC Academic Challenge

× Expand SWIC photo by Marci Winters-McLaughlin Granite City High School students won second place in the Unlimited Division of the regional Academic Challenge at the Southwestern Illinois College Belleville Campus. Granite City team members who participated include (from left, first row) Rebecca B. Loftus, Patricia Lahey, Dakota Nelson, Isabella Scott, Noah Brinker, (second row) team coach Brian Delp, students Olivia Boone, Kaylee McKinzie, Hope Shepherd and Isaiah Wing. Students competed in timed tests in math, English, chemistry, physics, biology, engineering graphics and computer science.

Students from 14 high schools demonstrated their talents in academic subjects during the Academic Challenge at Southwestern Illinois College’s Belleville Campus.

Students filled a gym to take timed tests in math, English, chemistry, physics, biology, engineering graphics and computer science. Competitors worked both as individuals and as teams with their schools. The top two individuals and the top two teams within each division earned the chance to compete at the sectional level.

Each high school competed in a division based on the size of their student population. The 300 Division included schools with 300 or fewer students. The 700 Division included schools with 300-700 students. The 1,500 Division included schools with 700-1,500 students. The Unlimited Division included schools with more than 1,500 students.

Individuals from the 300 and 700 divisions competed against one another in each subject, as did students in the 1,500 and unlimited divisions. Entire schools competed against each other based upon their division only.

Listed below are the team and individual achievements and results:

Team Results for Division: 300

First Place: Gibault Catholic High School

Second Place: Steeleville High School

Third Place: Dupo High School

Fourth Place: Governor French Academy

Fifth Place: Lebanon High School

Team Results for Division: 700

First Place: Red Bud High School

Second Place: Freeburg Community High School

Third Place: Columbia High School

Fourth Place: Sparta High School

Team Results for Division: 1500

First Place: Triad High School

Second Place: Waterloo High School

Third Place: Mascoutah High School

Team Results for Division: Unlimited

First Place: O’Fallon High School

Second Place: Granite City High School

Division: 300 — Biology

First Place: Hannah Gundlach, Gibault Catholic High School

Second Place: Nick Vonderheide, Gibault Catholic High School

Third Place: Jacob Verschueren, Steeleville High School

Division: 700 — Biology

First Place: Irelynne Loesche, Freeburg Community High School

Second Place: Anna Miller, Freeburg Community High School

Third Place: Chloe Janssen, Freeburg Community High School

Third Place: Jordan Mirly, Freeburg Community High School

Division: 1500 — Biology

First Place: Ben Kelley, Triad High School

First Place: Maddie Valerius, Waterloo High School

Second Place: Emily Williams, Waterloo High School

Third Place: Gillian Rockwell, Triad High School

Division: Unlimited — Biology

First Place: Jen Zhao, O’Fallon High School

Second Place: Wynne Radcliffe, O’Fallon High School

Third Place: Milee Patel, O’Fallon High School

Division: 300 — Chemistry

First Place: Spencer Biske, Gibault Catholic High School

Second Place: Melanie Rueter, Gibault Catholic High School

Third Place: Bridget Sampson, Lebanon High School

Division: 700 — Chemistry

First Place: Josh Birke, Red Bud High School

Second Place: Corey Patton, Freeburg Community High School

Third Place: Chris Patton, Freeburg Community High School

Division: 1500 — Chemistry

First Place: Caleb Rutz, Triad High School

Second Place: Sandra Garcia-Lopez, Triad High School

Third Place: Gabe Lewis, Waterloo High School

Division: Unlimited — Chemistry

First Place: Tyler McLeland, O’Fallon High School

First Place: Faith Yeargin, O’Fallon High School

Second Place: Trinity Choice, O’Fallon High School

Second Place: Grace Clinton, O’Fallon High School

Third Place: Kaylee McKinzie, Granite City High School

Division: 300 — Computer Science

First Place: Tanner Allison, Steeleville High School

Second Place: Bree OGuinn, Dupo High School

Third Place: Noah Newton, Gibault Catholic High School

Division: 700 — Computer Science

First Place: Dylan Roscow, Red Bud High School

Second Place: Eric Kuebler, Columbia High School

Third Place: Zachary Sutton, Red Bud High School

Division: 1500 — Computer Science

First Place: Greyson Rockwell, Triad High School

Second Place: Jacob Earick, Triad High School

Division: Unlimited — Computer Science

First Place: Anthony Bragg, O’Fallon High School

Second Place: Alonzo Williams, O’Fallon High School

Third Place: Hope Shepherd, Granite City High School

Division: 300 — Engineering Graphics

First Place: Noah Newton, Gibault Catholic High School

Second Place: Colin Berry, Lebanon High School

Third Place: Nick Vonderheide, Gibault Catholic High School

Third Place: Kaylee Luehr, Steeleville High School

Division: 700 — Engineering Graphics

First Place: Ben DeRousse, Red Bud High School

Second Place: Ethan Herrington, Freeburg Community High School

Third Place: George McDonald, Freeburg Community High School

Division: 1500 — Engineering Graphics

First Place: Nick Braun, Triad High School

Second Place: Caleb Rutz, Triad High School

Second Place: Connor Groves, Waterloo High School

Third Place : Joshua Raffaelle, Triad High School

Division: Unlimited — Engineering Graphics

First Place: Kate Dunn, O’Fallon High School

Division: 300 — English

First Place: Hannah Gundlach, Gibault Catholic High School

Second Place: Bridget Sampson, Lebanon High School

Third Place: Catie Vincent, Governor French Academy

Third Place: Ava Schwartzkopf, Steeleville High School

Division: 700 — English

First Place: Nick Prindiville, Columbia High School

Second Place: Emma Groetecke, Columbia High School

Third Place: Alycie Caya, Columbia High School

Division: 1500 — English

First Place: Ben Kelley, Triad High School

Second Place: Ian James, Triad High School

Second Place: Samantha Evanoff, Triad High School

Third Place: Ella Mostoller, Mascoutah High School

Third Place: Eddie Heinen, Waterloo High School

Division: Unlimited — English

First Place: Jen Zhao, O’Fallon High School

Second Place: Wynne Radcliffe, O’Fallon High School

Third Place: Rebecca Loftus, Granite City High School

Division: 300 — Mathematics

First Place: Spencer Biske, Gibault Catholic High School

Second Place: Josh Eichholz, Gibault Catholic High Scchool

Third Place: John Stewart, Governor French Academy

Division: 700 — Mathematics

First Place: Dylan Roscow, Red Bud High School

Second Place: Eric Kuebler, Columbia High School

Third Place: Jason Pfannebecker, Red Bud High School

Division: 1500 — Mathematics

First Place: Gabe Lewis, Waterloo High School

Second Place: Spencer James, Triad High School

Third Place: Silas Angell, Mascoutah High School

Division: Unlimited — Mathematics

First Place: Grant George, O’Fallon High School

Second Place: Tyler McLeland, O’Fallon High School

Third Place: Grace Clinton, O’Fallon High School

Division: 300 — Physics

First Place: Josh Eichholz, Gibault Catholic High Scchool

Second Place: Sam Berkley, Governor French Academy

Third Place: Alex Gomez, Gibault Catholic High Scchool

Third Place: John Stewart, Governor French Academy

Division: 700 — Physics

First Place: Ethan Sturm, Columbia High School

Second Place: Chris Patton, Freeburg Community High School

Second Place: Josh Birke, Red Bud High School

Third Place: Tristan Oestreich, Columbia High School

Third Place: Caleb Probst, Columbia High School

Third Place: Carter Schnaus, Columbia High School

Third Place: Jason Pfannebecker, Red Bud High School

Third Place: Zachary Sutton, Red Bud High School

Division: 1500 — Physics

First Place: Ian James, Triad High School

Second Place: Garrett Barksdale, Waterloo High School

Third Place: Claire Doll, Triad High School

Division: Unlimited — Physics

First place: Grant George, O’Fallon High School

Second Place: Luke Sheerin, O’Fallon High School

Third Place: Anthony Bragg, O’Fallon High School

For more information about the Academic Challenge, call the SWIC Math Department at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5149, or toll-free at (866) 942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5149.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter