High school students win big in SWIC Academic Challenge

SWIC photo by Marci Winters-McLaughlin
Granite City High School students won second place in the Unlimited Division of the regional Academic Challenge at the Southwestern Illinois College Belleville Campus. Granite City team members who participated include (from left, first row) Rebecca B. Loftus, Patricia Lahey, Dakota Nelson, Isabella Scott, Noah Brinker, (second row) team coach Brian Delp, students Olivia Boone, Kaylee McKinzie, Hope Shepherd and Isaiah Wing. Students competed in timed tests in math, English, chemistry, physics, biology, engineering graphics and computer science.
Students from 14 high schools demonstrated their talents in academic subjects during the Academic Challenge at Southwestern Illinois College’s Belleville Campus.
Students filled a gym to take timed tests in math, English, chemistry, physics, biology, engineering graphics and computer science. Competitors worked both as individuals and as teams with their schools. The top two individuals and the top two teams within each division earned the chance to compete at the sectional level.
Each high school competed in a division based on the size of their student population. The 300 Division included schools with 300 or fewer students. The 700 Division included schools with 300-700 students. The 1,500 Division included schools with 700-1,500 students. The Unlimited Division included schools with more than 1,500 students.
Individuals from the 300 and 700 divisions competed against one another in each subject, as did students in the 1,500 and unlimited divisions. Entire schools competed against each other based upon their division only.
Listed below are the team and individual achievements and results:
Team Results for Division: 300
First Place: Gibault Catholic High School
Second Place: Steeleville High School
Third Place: Dupo High School
Fourth Place: Governor French Academy
Fifth Place: Lebanon High School
Team Results for Division: 700
First Place: Red Bud High School
Second Place: Freeburg Community High School
Third Place: Columbia High School
Fourth Place: Sparta High School
Team Results for Division: 1500
First Place: Triad High School
Second Place: Waterloo High School
Third Place: Mascoutah High School
Team Results for Division: Unlimited
First Place: O’Fallon High School
Second Place: Granite City High School
Division: 300 — Biology
First Place: Hannah Gundlach, Gibault Catholic High School
Second Place: Nick Vonderheide, Gibault Catholic High School
Third Place: Jacob Verschueren, Steeleville High School
Division: 700 — Biology
First Place: Irelynne Loesche, Freeburg Community High School
Second Place: Anna Miller, Freeburg Community High School
Third Place: Chloe Janssen, Freeburg Community High School
Third Place: Jordan Mirly, Freeburg Community High School
Division: 1500 — Biology
First Place: Ben Kelley, Triad High School
First Place: Maddie Valerius, Waterloo High School
Second Place: Emily Williams, Waterloo High School
Third Place: Gillian Rockwell, Triad High School
Division: Unlimited — Biology
First Place: Jen Zhao, O’Fallon High School
Second Place: Wynne Radcliffe, O’Fallon High School
Third Place: Milee Patel, O’Fallon High School
Division: 300 — Chemistry
First Place: Spencer Biske, Gibault Catholic High School
Second Place: Melanie Rueter, Gibault Catholic High School
Third Place: Bridget Sampson, Lebanon High School
Division: 700 — Chemistry
First Place: Josh Birke, Red Bud High School
Second Place: Corey Patton, Freeburg Community High School
Third Place: Chris Patton, Freeburg Community High School
Division: 1500 — Chemistry
First Place: Caleb Rutz, Triad High School
Second Place: Sandra Garcia-Lopez, Triad High School
Third Place: Gabe Lewis, Waterloo High School
Division: Unlimited — Chemistry
First Place: Tyler McLeland, O’Fallon High School
First Place: Faith Yeargin, O’Fallon High School
Second Place: Trinity Choice, O’Fallon High School
Second Place: Grace Clinton, O’Fallon High School
Third Place: Kaylee McKinzie, Granite City High School
Division: 300 — Computer Science
First Place: Tanner Allison, Steeleville High School
Second Place: Bree OGuinn, Dupo High School
Third Place: Noah Newton, Gibault Catholic High School
Division: 700 — Computer Science
First Place: Dylan Roscow, Red Bud High School
Second Place: Eric Kuebler, Columbia High School
Third Place: Zachary Sutton, Red Bud High School
Division: 1500 — Computer Science
First Place: Greyson Rockwell, Triad High School
Second Place: Jacob Earick, Triad High School
Division: Unlimited — Computer Science
First Place: Anthony Bragg, O’Fallon High School
Second Place: Alonzo Williams, O’Fallon High School
Third Place: Hope Shepherd, Granite City High School
Division: 300 — Engineering Graphics
First Place: Noah Newton, Gibault Catholic High School
Second Place: Colin Berry, Lebanon High School
Third Place: Nick Vonderheide, Gibault Catholic High School
Third Place: Kaylee Luehr, Steeleville High School
Division: 700 — Engineering Graphics
First Place: Ben DeRousse, Red Bud High School
Second Place: Ethan Herrington, Freeburg Community High School
Third Place: George McDonald, Freeburg Community High School
Division: 1500 — Engineering Graphics
First Place: Nick Braun, Triad High School
Second Place: Caleb Rutz, Triad High School
Second Place: Connor Groves, Waterloo High School
Third Place : Joshua Raffaelle, Triad High School
Division: Unlimited — Engineering Graphics
First Place: Kate Dunn, O’Fallon High School
Division: 300 — English
First Place: Hannah Gundlach, Gibault Catholic High School
Second Place: Bridget Sampson, Lebanon High School
Third Place: Catie Vincent, Governor French Academy
Third Place: Ava Schwartzkopf, Steeleville High School
Division: 700 — English
First Place: Nick Prindiville, Columbia High School
Second Place: Emma Groetecke, Columbia High School
Third Place: Alycie Caya, Columbia High School
Division: 1500 — English
First Place: Ben Kelley, Triad High School
Second Place: Ian James, Triad High School
Second Place: Samantha Evanoff, Triad High School
Third Place: Ella Mostoller, Mascoutah High School
Third Place: Eddie Heinen, Waterloo High School
Division: Unlimited — English
First Place: Jen Zhao, O’Fallon High School
Second Place: Wynne Radcliffe, O’Fallon High School
Third Place: Rebecca Loftus, Granite City High School
Division: 300 — Mathematics
First Place: Spencer Biske, Gibault Catholic High School
Second Place: Josh Eichholz, Gibault Catholic High Scchool
Third Place: John Stewart, Governor French Academy
Division: 700 — Mathematics
First Place: Dylan Roscow, Red Bud High School
Second Place: Eric Kuebler, Columbia High School
Third Place: Jason Pfannebecker, Red Bud High School
Division: 1500 — Mathematics
First Place: Gabe Lewis, Waterloo High School
Second Place: Spencer James, Triad High School
Third Place: Silas Angell, Mascoutah High School
Division: Unlimited — Mathematics
First Place: Grant George, O’Fallon High School
Second Place: Tyler McLeland, O’Fallon High School
Third Place: Grace Clinton, O’Fallon High School
Division: 300 — Physics
First Place: Josh Eichholz, Gibault Catholic High Scchool
Second Place: Sam Berkley, Governor French Academy
Third Place: Alex Gomez, Gibault Catholic High Scchool
Third Place: John Stewart, Governor French Academy
Division: 700 — Physics
First Place: Ethan Sturm, Columbia High School
Second Place: Chris Patton, Freeburg Community High School
Second Place: Josh Birke, Red Bud High School
Third Place: Tristan Oestreich, Columbia High School
Third Place: Caleb Probst, Columbia High School
Third Place: Carter Schnaus, Columbia High School
Third Place: Jason Pfannebecker, Red Bud High School
Third Place: Zachary Sutton, Red Bud High School
Division: 1500 — Physics
First Place: Ian James, Triad High School
Second Place: Garrett Barksdale, Waterloo High School
Third Place: Claire Doll, Triad High School
Division: Unlimited — Physics
First place: Grant George, O’Fallon High School
Second Place: Luke Sheerin, O’Fallon High School
Third Place: Anthony Bragg, O’Fallon High School
For more information about the Academic Challenge, call the SWIC Math Department at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5149, or toll-free at (866) 942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5149.