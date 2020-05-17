Highland man killed after being run over by truck

× Expand crash

A 62-year-old Highland man was killed Friday when he walked into the path of a truck on Interstate 70.

According to Illinois State Police District 11, victim Larry J. Jones drove his vehicle into the median of I-70 westbound at milepost 32.3. There was no apparent damage to the vehicle except it became stuck in the mud. He exited his vehicle and, for an unknown reason, walked into the path of a westbound 2014 Volvo truck tractor driven by Dilshod Khalimov, 29, of Philadelphia.

Jones received fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Bond County Coroner’s Office. Khalimov was unhurt.

This incident continues to be investigated by Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 and ISP commercial vehicle enforcement officers.

