Highland woman seriously injured in I-55 crash

A Highland woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Interstate 55 and Illinois 143.

According to Illinois State Police District 11, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by Wendy Thomas, 39, was involved in a rollover crash and came to rest in the right lane of northbound I-55. A 2020 International truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling north at the same location. The truck driver, Matthew J. Anderson, 47, of Freeburg, observed a debris field in the road and noticed an overturned car in his path of travel. He was unable to avoid striking Thomas’ vehicle, which came to rest in the center of the highway while the truck stopped on the Illinois 143 exit ramp. Thomas was unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle, requiring extrication by EMS and fire personnel. She was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Northbound lanes were shut down for approximately 2 hours during the crash investigation; all lanes reopened at 1:26 a.m.

Anderson suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital. A passenger in Thomas' vehicle, Chase R. Lewis, 23, of Troy, was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation; possible charges are pending.

