Highway near Grantfork to close Tuesday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces all lanes of Illinois 160, approximately 2.7 miles south of Illinois 140 near Grantfork in Madison County, will be closed at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A detour utilizing Illinois 140, Illinois 4, and Illinois 143 will be established while Illinois 160 is closed. This closure is necessary to make permanent repairs to the culvert at this location. It is anticipated, weather permitting, this work will be completed and the roadway back open to normal traffic by close of business on Sept. 20.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

