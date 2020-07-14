Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation announces 2020 grant recipients

× Expand CherriesJD Getty Images/iStockphoto school

The Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation announced the 2020 recipients of its annual education grants program.

“Students will be beginning the new school year this fall and we are proud to help our grant recipients achieve their education goals as they build toward a better future,” a press release states.

Each year the foundation awards grants to deserving graduating seniors and students currently attending institutions of higher learning. Grant recipients are required to complete an application, write an essay, provide academic transcripts, demonstrate economic need, and graduate from the Edwardsville School District. The grants can be used for tuition, books, fees and living expenses.

This year, 23 students are being awarded $1,000 grants to continue their education. The education grant award recipients are:

High School Student Awards

Dakota Charleston – recipient of the 2020 Mannie Jackson/Joe Lucco Grant

Taylor Meek – recipient of the 2020 Mannie Jackson/Joe Lucco Grant

Noah Goldsmith – sponsored by Walmart

Samantha Jackson – sponsored by Gordon and Holly Broom

Willie Thomas – sponsored by The Shaw Family

Austin Jackels – sponsored by Busey Bank

Marcia Williams – sponsored by The Joe Stevens Family

Eian Sims – sponsored by Goldsmith, Heller and Antagnoli P.C.

Jailyn Nichols – sponsored by Madison Mutual

College Student Awards

Jaylan Lewis – sponsored by Cassens Transport

Darryl Harlan – sponsored by J.F. Electric

Cierra Mitchell – sponsored COE Inc.

Alexis Boykin – sponsored by Lakeside Roofing Co. Inc.

Ericka Axtell – sponsored by GRP Mechanical Co.

Amber Harris – Sponsored by Mers Inc.

Avalyn Mosby – sponsored by Glen Carbon Police Association

Luniva Singh – sponsored by Phillips 66

Seth Lipe – sponsored by The Patty Penelton Memorial Fund

Emma Lipe – sponsored by The Joe Stevens Family

Ashley Melosci – sponsored by Jerry and Ella Hudlin

Mitchell George – sponsored by Oak Brook Golf Club

Areej Khan - sponsored by The Robert and Carol Wetzel Family

Shania Knight – sponsored by Harry and Christiana Shaw

The HLSAF’s education grant program funding is provided through its annual fundraising activities, education grant sponsors, contributions from businesses and individuals.

The Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation was founded in 1986 by former Lincoln School students to enhance the educational opportunities of youths in the Edwardsville School District. The foundation relies solely on the generosity of community leaders, organizations and individuals for its annual “giving” budget. The HLSAF is a nonprofit organization and all contributions are tax-deductible.

