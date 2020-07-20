Historical society announces canceled and postponed events

Madison County Historical Society

Out of an abundance of caution in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison County Historical Society has canceled, postponed or modified events through the end of this year as it looks for new ways to teach area residents about Madison County history. The following previously scheduled programs for 2020 have been canceled or postponed:

MCHS Speaker Series: If local residents were looking forward to the lineup of programs scheduled for 2020 and disappointed to have them canceled, there is no need to worry. All of the speakers have agreed to move their programs to next year in the same months as scheduled this year. The only exception will be the October speaker, J. Eric Robinson, whose program has been moved to February 2021. This year, the February program was the only one not canceled since it was scheduled before the pandemic reached Madison County.

Dining in History and Annual Meeting: Dining in History, an annual fall event where participants dine in a historic space in Madison County, has been canceled. The annual dinner also serves as the society’s annual meeting. In November, in lieu of an annual meeting, members will be sent a copy of the annual report along with a ballot to return for voting purposes.

Living History Day (Chautauqua): MCHS was ready to repeat this successful program from last September, but this event also had to be postponed. Grants had already been awarded to fund the event, but all of the sponsors agreed to extend the grants to the new date for the festival, Sept. 13.