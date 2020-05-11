Historical society cancels programs through July

Madison County Historical Society

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Madison County Historical Society has canceled all programming through the end of July, including the June Speaker Series program.

Plans are to reschedule canceled programs next year. Programs previously announced for late summer and fall will be assessed at a later date to determine whether they can be held safely. The status of these events will be announced in the July MCHS newsletter as well as in local newspapers and on Facebook.

For more information, call (618) 656-1294.

Genealogy assistance available

While under quarantine, many are using their time to finally build and organize their family trees. Fortunately, there are numerous free online resources available for genealogy. However, the Madison County Archival Library has many one-of-a-kind resources and photographs that are not available anywhere else and a knowledgeable staff that knows where to go to find information.

Although the Archival Library is closed to the public, employees are still at the library during regular working hours, socially distanced, and working on cataloging and scanning donations of documents and photographs. They are also answering calls, so if genealogists find a place where they are “stuck” and need a look-up, they can call for assistance. The phone number for the Archival Library is (618) 656-7569. Hours for telephone inquiries are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Society researchers are also taking questions and providing advice on local history and genealogy through their Facebook page, “Madison County Historical Society,” or by calling (618) 656-1294.

