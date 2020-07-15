Historical society receives two grants

Madison County Historical Society

The Madison County Historical Society has received two grants that will assist with operations and programming.

The first is a $2,500 CARES Emergency Relief Grant from Illinois Humanities.

Illinois Humanities is a nonprofit organization and is the state’s affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The organization activates the humanities in Illinois through free public programs, grants, and educational opportunities that foster reflection, spark conversation, build community and strengthen civic engagement.

Funds from this grant will be used to design and print a series of posters to be distributed for display at public places in Madison County. The posters will rotate throughout the county and each will provide a snapshot of a particular event or person in Madison County history. The posters provide a way to spread Madison County history beyond the walls of the museum and archival library.

In addition to the CARES grant, the society has been notified of a grant from the SIUE Emeriti Faculty Association. This grant will cover the expense of a paid graduate internship from the Historical Studies Department. The intern will work under the direction of Associate Professor Laura Milsk Fowler, director of the Museum Studies Program. The candidate will work at the Madison County Archival Library and Historical Museum 10 hours per week for 15 weeks beginning in August. In addition to wages, the intern will receive a tuition waiver for the semester. Duties will focus on creating an understanding of how a local museum and archival library operate through participating in the work of the organization. Museum Superintendent Jon Parkin will coordinate activities with Fowler.

As with other nonprofit organizations, the ability of MCHS to raise funds has been greatly affected by COVID-19. These grants and donations from the public are appreciated. For information about MCHS, visit the organization’s website at www.madcohistory.org or call (618) 656-1294. The website has past newsletters featuring stories of Madison County history as well as online exhibits curated by staff of the Madison County Historical Museum.

