Historical society honors Carlinville author

Carlinville historian and researcher Tom Emery, a contributor to the AdVantage, has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence from the Illinois State Historical Society.

It is the 13th career award from the ISHS for Emery, who has previously earned honors for his book titles, newspaper columns, speaking programs, and exhibitions.

This latest award was for "Moments in Lincoln’s Life," Emery’s full-length 2018 release that is a compilation of 57 of his articles on various aspects of the 16th president’s life.

"Moments in Lincoln’s Life," which was reviewed by such luminaries in the field of Lincoln studies as Dr. Wayne Temple, covers such topics as Lincoln’s New Salem years, his family and friends, greatest speeches, contributions to American holidays, the assassination, and the Lincoln legacy.

