Hogs and kisses: North Elementary fundraiser helps student with cancer

True courage is rare. In spite of the all of the supposed heroes and champions promoted by newscasts, advertising and social media, genuine bravery is seldom found in the public spotlight. Real heroism is found in those who fight battles others cannot imagine, and do it without complaining or seeking recognition.

Jackson Smith has true courage. The fourth-grade student at North Elementary school in Godfrey was diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia in April 2019 and has been undergoing treatments and chemotherapy ever since. Teachers at the school say since the diagnosis, he has had his ups and downs but continues to amaze his family and friends with his positivity.

In spite of just having had a chemotherapy treatment in recent days, Jackson walked into the gymnasium of North Elementary with a smile on his face on Tuesday morning. The cheers of hundreds of students greeted him. The students had gathered to support him and to have some fun in recognizing fundraising efforts to help him battle the disease.

The school conducts a Pennies for Patients campaign every year to raise funds for the St. Louis chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. This year a decision was made to give half of the money raised to the Jackson family to help them with expenses related to the ongoing treatment. A total of $5,000 overall was raised. The top fundraiser was fourth-grade student Atticus Chapman, who raised about $600.

To provide special motivation for the fundraising, a Kiss The Pig challenge was issued to the student body. The students got to watch the teachers whose classes raised the most money kiss a pig in front of the entire school.

Kim Scheurer, a second-grade teacher, explained the importance of the event.

“Here at North Elementary we pride ourselves on providing a sense of support and unity,” she said. “Every year we raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and this year we are proud to be able to support one of our very own. Jackson Smith is an important part of the North family.”

She noted fundraising events took place every week throughout January and included hat days, western days and days on which students wore their favorite band or musical group t-shirts. Home Depot donated duct tape for fundraising during which students could buy a piece of tape used to tape a teacher to the gym wall.

Teachers and administrators all wore shirts on Tuesday emblazoned with the motto, “Back The Jacks.” A check for $2,500 was presented to Jackson and his parents, Jay and Amy Smith. The other 50 percent of the donations is being given to the LLS St. Louis chapter in the name of the Jackson family.

Andy Torrez and Bill Cato of Barnyard Animal Rescue & Sanctuary then wheeled in the amorous red and black porcine. Teachers from the four leading fundraising classes as well as Principal Heather Johnson and Assistant Principal Ann McLaughlin smooched and canoodled the porker to the cheers and delight of the gathered student body.

Jackson is working toward recovery with a positive mindset. He said he still tries to have fun in spite of the treatments.

“I like to watch and play video games,” he said.

A separate superhero-themed trivia night will raise funds for Jackson on Feb. 29 at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus hall, 1713 Stamper Lane. Tables can be reserved in advance by calling Shonna Schrock at (618) 792-1485. Cost per person is $20; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Scheurer said putting these events together provides fun, engaging activities for students and staff.

“It brings us all together and shows students how important it is to give back to the community,” she said.

The Smith family says they are grateful to the many people who have shown support for Jackson. They and everyone at North Elementary look forward to the better days they know will come for someone showing the world the real meaning of genuine courage.

