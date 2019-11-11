Holiday Cheers Market to kick off holidays at The Old Bakery Beer Co.

The Old Bakery Beer Company’s inaugural Holiday Cheers Market will take place from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and will feature local vendors, live music, and food and drink specials throughout the afternoon. Vendors will be spread out throughout the event space and lobby area of The Old Bakery Beer Company and will feature a large array of item. Live music will be provided by Jared Unfried and Erin Jo Paddlefoot.
“We believe in buying local, so we want to help make that option accessible for gift-giving and food-sharing this holiday season,” co-founder Lauren Pattan says.
In addition to a variety of art, crafts, and functional items, the market will feature vendors selling locally produced food just in time to showcase local flair on Thanksgiving tables. Three Rivers Community Farm will have a large assortment of produce, Flourish will have local produce and spice blends, Iris Hill Farm & Honey Maids will have jams, pickles, and honey, and Poputopia will have a variety of popcorn and other sweets.
Vendors
- Apropos Fiberworks — fall fashion
- Ascendant Jewelry — handmade jewelry
- Daily Violet — plant-your-own succulents
- Flourish — art, seeds, herbal products, spice blends, wreaths, and holiday gifts
- Iris Hill Farm & Honey Maids — homemade jams, jellies, pickles, honey, soap, and more
- Jenna Christine Carlie — fine art photography
- JTOPEART — reclaimed wood and metal art
- Kind Vibe Creations — handmade crochet and knit items, tie-dye and upcycled clothing, and more
- Koester Pottery — functional ceramics
- Lauren Ruth Designs & 3rd Letter Studios — hand-drawn stickers, t-shirts, and cards
- PopUtopia Gourmet Popcorn and Sweets — popcorn, roasted nuts, and mini-doughnut bowls
- Queen of Cups — epoxy cups
- Rocky Pardo Jewelry — handmade fine jewelry
- Santatown Press — local Christmas book and more
- State Street Soap Co. — natural bath and body products
- Theresa Williams Art & Stuff — hand-lettered prints, cards, totes, tees, and other stuff
- Three Rivers Community Farm — locally grown produce
- What Wood Kevin Do — wooden kitchen utensils
- Worthy Wirewraps & More — handmade art and jewelry
For more information, contact lauren@oldbakerybeer.com.