Holiday Cheers Market to kick off holidays at The Old Bakery Beer Co.

The Old Bakery Beer Company’s inaugural Holiday Cheers Market will take place from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and will feature local vendors, live music, and food and drink specials throughout the afternoon. Vendors will be spread out throughout the event space and lobby area of The Old Bakery Beer Company and will feature a large array of item. Live music will be provided by Jared Unfried and Erin Jo Paddlefoot.

“We believe in buying local, so we want to help make that option accessible for gift-giving and food-sharing this holiday season,” co-founder Lauren Pattan says.

In addition to a variety of art, crafts, and functional items, the market will feature vendors selling locally produced food just in time to showcase local flair on Thanksgiving tables. Three Rivers Community Farm will have a large assortment of produce, Flourish will have local produce and spice blends, Iris Hill Farm & Honey Maids will have jams, pickles, and honey, and Poputopia will have a variety of popcorn and other sweets.

Vendors

Apropos Fiberworks — fall fashion

Ascendant Jewelry — handmade jewelry

Daily Violet — plant-your-own succulents

Flourish — art, seeds, herbal products, spice blends, wreaths, and holiday gifts

Iris Hill Farm & Honey Maids — homemade jams, jellies, pickles, honey, soap, and more

Jenna Christine Carlie — fine art photography

JTOPEART — reclaimed wood and metal art

Kind Vibe Creations — handmade crochet and knit items, tie-dye and upcycled clothing, and more

Koester Pottery — functional ceramics

Lauren Ruth Designs & 3rd Letter Studios — hand-drawn stickers, t-shirts, and cards

PopUtopia Gourmet Popcorn and Sweets — popcorn, roasted nuts, and mini-doughnut bowls

Queen of Cups — epoxy cups

Rocky Pardo Jewelry — handmade fine jewelry

Santatown Press — local Christmas book and more

State Street Soap Co. — natural bath and body products

Theresa Williams Art & Stuff — hand-lettered prints, cards, totes, tees, and other stuff

Three Rivers Community Farm — locally grown produce

What Wood Kevin Do — wooden kitchen utensils

Worthy Wirewraps & More — handmade art and jewelry

For more information, contact lauren@oldbakerybeer.com.

