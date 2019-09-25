Home energy assistance program to accept applications Oct. 1

Madison County will start accepting applications Monday for its home energy assistance program to help residents with the cost of winter heating bills.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced the county obtained funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to assist residents with the cost of home energy bills. The Illinois Home Energy Assistance Program is designed to assist citizens by offsetting the rising cost of home energy.

The program starts Monday with a special priority period from Oct. 1-31 for senior applicants, age 60 or older, and/or household members with a disability, who may also be disconnected or are under imminent threat to have utilities disconnected.

Beginning Nov. 1, households with children age 5 or younger and households disconnected from their utilities may apply. All other eligible households will be allowed to apply starting Dec. 1 through May 31, 2020, or until funds are depleted, whichever comes first.

The Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance Office will administer two programs this year.

The first is the traditional IHEAP assistance, a one-time payment toward the customer’s energy bill. The amount is determined by household income and type of fuel used for heating.

The second is the Percentage of Income Payment Program. The program is offered to Ameren customers only. This program pays a monthly benefit toward the customer’s bill and the customer pays the remaining amount of the bill. The payment is determined by household income and type of fuels used for heating.

This program also has an arrearage reduction component for customers with large back bills. If the customer pays his or her portion of the monthly bill in full and by the due date, 1/12 of their arrearage, up to $1,000 per year, will be forgiven by the utility.

The Percentage of Income Payment Program starts Oct. 1. Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis each month until available funding per county, per utility and priority enrollment group is met. Applications are available from October through Dec. 31 or until funds run out, whichever comes first.

The Community Development Energy Assistance Office can help residents with the application process. Persons wishing to apply should contact the nearest outreach site in their area for an appointment.

The sites are:

Madison County Energy (Edwardsville) — (618) 296-6485

Collinsville Township — (618) 344-1290

Edwardsville Township — (618) 656-0292

Fort Russell Township — (618) 377-5660

Granite City Housing Facility — (618) 876-4232

Highland Area Christian Ministry — (618) 654-9295

Jarvis Township Senior Center (Seniors Only) — (618) 667-2022

Madison County Urban League (Alton) — (618) 463-1906

Madison County Urban League (Madison) — (618) 877-8860

Olive Township — (618) 637-2630

Senior Services Plus (Alton) — (618) 465-3298

Venice Township — (618) 452-1121

Persons applying for home energy assistance must provide proof of income from all household members for the 30-day period beginning with the application date, proof of most recent energy bill(s) and proof of Social Security number(s) for all household members.

Applications for IHEAP are processed on a first-come, first-served basis and until funding is exhausted.

All households interested in applying are encouraged to call and make an appointment as early as possible. IHEAP benefit payments made to eligible households are approved on a one-time basis.

Income guidelines

For more information about IHEAP, contact Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance at (618) 296-6485.