Home remodeling tops attorney general's consumer complaints list

× Expand home repairs

In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced his office’s list of Top 10 consumer complaints for 2019.

For the second year in a row, complaints related to home repairs and remodeling topped the list, after years of debt-related complaints being the most frequently received by the Attorney General’s Office.

Last year, the Attorney General’s Office received 18,699 complaints from individuals who wrote or emailed the office, and home repair and remodeling complaints ranked first, with 2,001 complaints. Used automotive sales complaints rose to second with 1,767 complaints, with consumer debt complaints ranking third at 1,602 complaints. The attorney general also received complaints from thousands of additional individuals who called or visited the office in person.

“Throughout the year, and particularly during Consumer Protection Week, I urge people to be informed consumers, which means exercising vigilance and knowing the hallmarks of a scam,” Raoul said. “With an increase of complaints related to buying used cars, I encourage anyone thinking about purchasing a used vehicle to visit my office’s website to find valuable tips before spending thousands of dollars on a car.”

Used automobile complaints have been on the rise in the past few years. In 2017, they ranked seventh before rising to fifth in 2018 and second in 2019. Consumers contacted the Attorney General’s Office for a variety of reasons, ranging from as-is sales to financing and warranty issues. Raoul encourages consumers to research dealerships before making any payments or signing contracts and to visit the Attorney General’s website for more information about consumers’ rights and tips to help avoid automotive fraud.

Top 10 Breakdown

Raoul’s annual Top 10 list of consumer complaints ranks every complaint his office receives on a range of topics. The Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Bureau saved consumers more than $30 million through litigation and mediation in 2019. In addition to home repair and remodeling and used vehicle sales, complaints about consumer debt, such as mortgage loans, debt collection and complaints related to bank accounts and other banking services, topped the list.

Construction/Home Improvement (remodeling, roofs and gutters, heating and cooling, plumbing): 2,001

Motor Vehicle/Used Auto Sales (as-is used cars, financing, advertising, warranties): 1,767

Consumer Debt (residential mortgage lending, banks/financial institutions, collection agencies): 1,602

Identity Theft (credit cards, data breaches, utilities, government document fraud): 1,524

Telecommunications (cable and satellite TV, telemarketing, cell phones, phone service and repairs): 1,345

Promotions/Schemes (phone scams, lottery scams, investment schemes, phishing): 1,297

Internet/Mail Order Products (internet and catalog purchases, TV and radio advertising): 937

Education (student loan debt, for profit schools): 888

Motor Vehicle/Non-Warranty Repair (collision, engines, oil changes and tune-ups): 725

Motor Vehicle/New Auto Sales (financing, defects, advertising): 704

For more information, visit Raoul’s website or contact his office about consumer fraud issues.

Identity Theft Unit

1-866-999-5630 (TTY: 1-877-844-5461)

Student Loan Helpline

1-800-455-2456

Consumer Fraud Hotlines

1-800-386-5438 (Chicago), 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield) or 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale)

Homeowner Helpline

1-866-544-7151

Spanish Language Hotline

1-866-310-8398

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter