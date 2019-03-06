Home repair complaints top consumer list

In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Wednesday announced his office’s list of Top 10 consumer complaints for 2018. For the first time since 2000, complaints related to home repairs and remodeling topped the list, after years of debt-related complaints being the most frequently received by the Attorney General’s Office.

Last year, the Attorney General’s Office received 21,352 complaints, and home repair and remodeling complaints ranked No. 1, with 2,261 complaints. Consumer debt and identity theft complaints dropped compared to previous years, with consumer debt ranking second at 1,907 complaints, followed by identity theft ranking third at 1,899 complaints.

“During Consumer Protection Week, I encourage Illinois residents to be informed consumers, particularly as they plan ahead for home repair projects,” Raoul said. “As spring approaches, and more homeowners begin renovations and other home repair work, I urge them to first check out the free resources the Attorney General’s Office provides.”

According to Raoul, consumers contacted the Attorney General’s Office about a variety of home repair and remodeling work, ranging from gutter and roof repairs to new constructions. Homeowners reported being dissatisfied with the quality of work, as well as complete failure by companies to provide any work after receiving a down payment. Raoul encouraged homeowners to research contractors before making any payments or signing contracts and to visit the Attorney General’s website for more information about homeowners’ rights and tips to help avoid home repair fraud.

Top 10 breakdown

Raoul’s annual Top 10 list of consumer complaints ranks every complaint his office receives on a range of topics. The Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Bureau saved consumers nearly $12 million through litigation and mediation in 2018. In addition to home repair and remodeling, complaints about consumer debt, such as mortgage loans, debt collection and complaints related to bank accounts and other banking services topped the list.

Construction/home improvement (remodeling, roofs and gutters, heating and cooling, plumbing): 2,261

Consumer debt (collection agencies, mortgages, banks): 1,907

Identity theft (credit cards, data breaches, utilities, government document fraud): 1,899

Promotions/schemes (phone scams, lottery scams, investment schemes, phishing): 1,789

Motor vehicle/used auto sales (as-is used cars, financing, advertising, warranties): 1,783

Telecommunications (cable and satellite TV, telemarketing, cellphones, phone service and repairs): 1,657

Internet/mail order products (internet and catalog purchases, TV and radio advertising): 1,069

Education (student loan debt, for-profit schools): 756

Motor vehicle/non-warranty repair (collision, engines, oil changes and tune-ups): 754

Motor vehicle/new auto sales (financing, defects, advertising): 594

