Homecoming royalty

Montre Snead and Brooke Batson were selected Granite City High School's homecoming king and queen during the coronation Oct. 2 and 3 at the GCHS Performing Arts Center.

Snead is a member of the GCHS football team. Last year, he scored a 100-yard touchdown run after getting an interception in a game against Mater Dei. Snead also became the second football player in two years to be named the school's homecoming king. Jvyaun Wilson earned that honor last year.

Batson is a member of the GCHS dance team and was named the school's Student Council president.