Homeless Connect seeks to bridge service gap

Madison County is set to connect people experiencing homeless with services and goods later this month.

The county’s 11th annual Project Homeless Connect is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at City Temple Church in Granite City. The program counts the number of homeless people — men, women and children — throughout the county and provides free services.

David Harrison, homeless services coordinator with Madison County Community Development, said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local agencies to conduct a survey every year to determine the number of homeless people. Results are used to help determine grant funding for Community Development and local service providers.

Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness, which comprises more than 40 agencies and individuals, will provide a range of services to those literally homeless and people experiencing a housing crisis.

“There will be services available, including everything from access to housing and jobs to a free meal and haircuts,” Harrison said.

More than 100 volunteers and service providers will assist in the distribution of food, beverages and clothing. Representatives will also provide a wide range of services, including substance abuse and mental health counseling, legal services, employment assistance and other social services. Those attending will also have the opportunity to receive medical exams, HIV-AIDS screening, and other health services.

Harrison said last year the county counted 146 homeless people; 40 percent were children.

Rides to the event are free. Call the Homeless Hotline at (618) 296-5300 or visit one of the pickup sites to get a ride from 9 a.m. to noon.

