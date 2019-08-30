Alton's Homer Adams Parkway to have lane restrictions Tuesday

All lanes of Illinois 111/3 (Homer Adams Parkway) from Alby Street to Broadway in Alton will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Follow IDOT's District 8 on Twitter to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

