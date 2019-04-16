Homeschooled student qualifies for MathCon finals

Schaper

Blake Schaper, a homeschooled student in Alton, has qualified to compete in the National MathCON 2019 Finals in Chicago on April 27 at the McCormick Place West Building.

Schaper, son of Tyler and Christy Schaper of Alton, is passionate about math and will represent his homeschool and compete among the top 1 percent of students attending the national championship. He surpassed 47,281 competitors across 43 states to qualify for finals. Of the 48,000-plus participants, only 900 of the most-qualified students advance to the national finals.

The final competition is a 100-minute timed test comprising 40 multiple-choice questions and student-constructed responses covering a range of mathematical disciplines.

Schaper is a sixth-grader at Fortitude Homeschool.

“The STEM field is such an important part of the future, and we actively seek ways to work on STEM inside and outside of the classroom,” his teacher said.

This is a great honor for Schaper.

“I am excited to spend the day with other passionate math students from across the country,” he said.

In addition to the finals testing, students will enjoy entertainment provided by InJest Comedy Show with Nels Ross, the opportunity to compete in math-related games, and more.

