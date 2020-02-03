Homeschoolers see success at math tournament

× Expand Coach Nick Roberts, Alton; and team members Jacob and Blake Schaper, Alton; Aidan Wright, Collinsville; and Camden Breece, Belleville

The focus was on mathematics Saturday at the MathCounts Regional Tournament at SIUE in the Morris University Center.

For some students, sports are their area of excellence and for others it is a race of another kind … a race of calculations, tabulations, and focus on numerical equations. For one team of homeschoolers and their coach, it was a good day. The team, which won second place, is excited about the opportunity and invitation to compete at the state level on March 7.

Blake Schaper, son of Tyler and Christy Schaper of Alton, was awarded Top 7th Grader and played in the highly contested final rounds, Blake also took home a trophy for the 3rd Place Overall competitor of 6-8th grade students.

When asked about his team of mathletes, Coach Nick Roberts said he “was excited to see the team succeed and achieve their goals. They are smart, hard-working kids and I am so proud to see them not only succeed, but to also grow into wonderful young men. I can’t wait to see what they accomplish at state and in the future.”

Nick Roberts, son of Mike and Lisa Roberts of Alton, won a coaching award, 2nd Place for his dedication to mathematics and the students he mentors. This is the second successful year coaching a MathCounts Team for Nick Roberts, an engineering student at SIUE. Nick will graduate with a mechanical engineering degree in December 2020 and is interested in the field of biomedical engineering.

Camden is the son of Scott and Jennifer Breece, Belleville, and played in rounds placing him in the Top 12 of competing students.

Aidan is the Son of Aaron and Karen Wright, Collinsville. Jacob and Blake are the sons of Tyler and Christy Schaper, Alton.

