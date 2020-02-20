Hometown advantage: Granite City group applies to be featured on ‘Home Town Takeover’

× Expand Nikki Petrillo

Renovation may be in store for Granite City’s future.

Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew, Assistant Principal Nikki Petrillo, educator Chandra Bristol, Economic Development Director Cathy Hamilton, former police captain Jenna DeYoung and business owner Brenda Whitaker gathered to brainstorm ideas for an application to be the first town featured on HGTV’s show “Home Town Takeover.”

City residents and officials across the country have submitted photos, videos and essays about why their town has everything show-runners Erin and Ben Napier need to make another picture-book community. If chosen, crews will renovate homes and buildings in town.

“We became aware of the submission through a contest that was happening through Facebook,” Petrillo said. “A few people tagged me in it, I think because of my former role with the city and knowing this is kind of my passion in my heart. Brenda Whitaker contacted me and asked if I wanted to do this, so we put together a group of people. We wish we had more time because we only found out about the contest about three weeks before the submission deadline, but we will remain hopeful. We know other communities have been working on this for who knows how long, but we were excited to do it.”

The Napiers gained fame through their show “Home Town,” which features the couple making over houses in their own home of Laurel, Miss. They are hoping to take that show on the road, asking communities of less than 40,000 residents to convince them why they should be considered for a facelift.

According to Petrillo, Bristol was the one who took the ball and ran with it as far as ideas and developing a script for the video.

“Chandra is one of our new business teachers and she runs our video production classes,” Petrillo said. “I was blown away by what she did. She did a major part of the work and was responsible for getting the kids behind it and excited about it.”

“I want to thank Chandra Bristol and her video production class for creating this video,” DePew added. “They did a tremendous job of taking an idea and running with it. Nikki Petrillo started this process with a Facebook group and Ms. Bristol’s class took it from there. Our hope is this video gets the interest of HGTV and they decide to produce their show in Granite City.”

GCHS seniors Lee Coyle and Bryce Griggs were the driving force behind completing the video on time.

Several ideas were kicked around during brainstorming sessions, but it was Hamilton who brought up the idea of the lost leg of Route 66.

“We are ecstatic that the school and kids put this video together,” Hamilton said. “It was a great way for the students to learn about the great history of Granite, including Route 66.”

This video will also be used as part of the city’s effort to pursue Route 66 tourism.

“This is something we take for granted when we are residents,” Petrillo said. “I never would have thought about highlighting Route 66. Cathy shared stories about people who came from Germany visiting local businesses and they traveled down Route 66; it’s so amazing.”

Other well-known businesses, including O’Brien Tire, Mr. Twist and Nick’s Bar & Grill, were also highlighted. Featured homes were primarily those in the 200 block of Cleveland Boulevard, also known as Silk Stocking Row. The video was posted on the Granite High World YouTube page. After watching the video, a woman contacted Petrillo about a property on Edison Avenue.

“I was contacted by someone who previously owned that building and she informed me that it was built with lumber from the 1904 World’s Fair,” Petrillo said. “They had to float the lumber across the river to get to Granite City to build that building. I was fascinated to learn this. I am anxious to get together with her. She has more history for me.”

Not only was this video an effort to help restore Granite City to its former glory, it was a labor of love.

“I am very passionate about restoration and rehabbing,” Petrillo said. “I witnessed my mom do that my entire life. I believe she rehabbed every house we ever lived in during my childhood. She has instilled in me not just a passion for things new, but for protecting the old and protecting the history of things. I think that is the spirit of the HGTV contest. I believe we have so much potential and I am so passionate about the downtown area. It’s where I live. It’s where my heart is. Sometimes we have a tendency to see something old and just want to tear it down. I hear a lot of that around town, that they just need to tear it down, and I cringe. I love to see things preserved. I thought this was an opportunity to be able to maybe get some help with preserving and restoring some of our beautiful buildings.”

