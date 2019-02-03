Hoopin’ goes global

× Expand photo courtesy of Riverbend Yarn Bombers The Hooplah Canopy travels to Chicago with Riverbend Yarn Bombers artist and group leader Laura Blair to celebrate National Hoop Day. Blair and the canopy are pictured here in front of “Cloud Gate,” more often referred to as “The Bean” because of its coffee bean shape, by artist Sir Anish Kapoor.

As a signature fiber art piece stitched together by a collaborative group of local artists known as the Riverbend Yarn Bombers, the Hooplah Canopy has had quite an exciting journey in the past year.

From the project’s conception in March 2018, the yarn canopy with a hooped foundation has brought joy and beauty throughout the region and also had a quick reveal while vacationing in Chicago.

Soon, the concept and project first brought to life here will become an international sensation as it makes its overseas debut in France later this year.

Inquiring French yarn art enthusiast Julie Prochowski became aware of the Riverbend Yarn Bombers’ canopy project when it was shared through social media with a fiber art group. She messaged the group’s facilitator and fearless leader, Laura Blair, regarding the project.

“Julie asked if we minded her creating one for a local music festival in France,” Blair said. “My response was, ‘Of course! How delightful that a project can inspire someone an ocean away to do something similar with their community!’ I have offered any assistance I could from the Midwest, and Julie and I have been checking in with each other as it all develops.”

“And when I told her that I actually have an aunt who lives in France who contributed a hoop to our project, it seemed a natural course that we would send hoops the other way,” Blair added. “We’ve already got a dozen Yarn Bombers participating in the upcoming French exhibit.”

“A lot of our pieces will be brand new, but I also want to take a few parts of the current canopy and send them on,” Blair said. “It’s sentimental and symbolic for the ongoing life that our canopy has taken on. This hooplah has brought people together in unexpected ways. It’s put new friends into our lives wherever it goes.”

Artists applying their fibrous creativity to the project included Jaydn Alexander, Jessica Ammel, Robin Berry, Joel Blair, Laura Blair, Sandi Blair, Dawn Changuit Clifton, Mary Crank, Diane Cransac, Mary Curvey, Adrianna Daniel, Christy Ferguson, Kelly Green, Sally Kirbach, Autumn Konkol, Jean Lanham-Curvey, Kelly Masinelli, Sara McGibany, Heather Morgan, Ru Ritter and Heather Robinson.

“Originally our plans were very simple: make a beautiful canopy, install it to provide shelter from the sun and let people appreciate it,” Blair said. “The journey for the Hooplah Canopy has since unfolded organically.”

Each hoop was hand-created by a member of the Riverbend Yarn Bombers. Using hoops of varying shapes, sizes and materials, acrylic yarn, soda bottles and natural elements, each artist created individual hoop pieces that were brought together into a community-based display of art.

“The Riverbend Yarn Bombers have been making public fiber art in the Riverbend area for going on six or seven years,” Blair explained. “We’re an informal group that keeps in contact through social media and we welcome anyone. We have created this community based on love of what we do.

“Many of our installations are rooted in a deep sense of community. I cannot speak for everyone when it comes to motivation for these projects we do, but there is something magical that happens when all the pieces come together. The sum becomes greater than all the parts,” Blair added.

First installed in April 2018 at Bottle and Barrel in Alton, the Hooplah Canopy’s beginning was as a backdrop to add color and art to the outdoor seating area. As the project grew, the backdrop became a canopy. From there, the canopy made another public appearance in September 2018 at the Edwardsville Arts Fair, providing a lovely, colorful path leading visitors into the festival.

“Its colors and shapes moved with the wind and the sunlight filtered through just enough to show the intricate detail in the handmade hoops,” Riverbend Yarn Bomber Christy Ferguson said.

After the Edwardsville Arts Fair ended, however, the canopy disappeared and the group that had worked so hard on its creation feared it was gone permanently. After a heartfelt appeal through social media, the Riverbend Yarn Bombers were finally able to locate the canopy, which had been rescued from dumpsters after the fair by local resident Jeremy Henson.

“Our Hooplah Canopy has already been through a lot,” Blair said.

With an opening reception on Feb. 8, the canopied display of colors will be available again for viewing for a short time at the Macoupin Art Collective, 214 E. Main St. in Staunton.

As for future opportunities, Blair said, “Every year we do an installation for the Mississippi Earthtones Festival that coincides with its green theme. We are also in discussion with the National Great Rivers Museum about a large-scale outdoor installation. Currently some of our members have work displayed both inside and out as well.”

The group also has created smaller hoop projects.

“One was created to serve as a lovely backdrop for pictures at the first Adult Prom for Charity,” Ferguson said.

Using vintage cotton doilies and indigo shibori folding techniques and dyeing, a “dreamcatcher-esque” backdrop was created for the event. Afterward, this piece became yet another addition to the group’s traveling hoop canopy display.

Other signature displays that helped the group become locally known in past years were their “scarf bombs” — members create cold-weather accessories and install them on posts, poles and trees throughout the neighborhoods. Those in need are then encouraged to take the handcrafted items to keep warm.

They have also installed several “yarn bombs” and standalone pieces, including the iconic #MyAlton banner that caught the eye of Deluxe Corporation’s Amanda Brinkman while on display at the Alton Visitors Center during Small Business Revolution filming in Alton.

To keep up with all of the Riverbend Yarn Bombers activities, including the latest Hooplah Canopy journeys, follow their Facebook page or find them on Instagram.

