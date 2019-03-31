Hoops for a higher purpose: Upward basketball program completes 17th year in Alton

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Players and adult volunteers kneel in prayer before the start of the game.

Upward Sports is a nationwide program whose mission is the discovery of Jesus through sports. The program helps church leaders leverage the power of sports to connect with families. Since 1995, millions of young athletes have participated in basketball, soccer, cheerleading, football, volleyball, and baseball programs run by churches using Upward Sports as a strategy to have a positive impact on their communities.

Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave. in Upper Alton, just completed its 17th year of participation in Upward basketball. Program director Dave Zimmerman says the main objective is to connect children with Christ, but the benefits extend beyond even that.

“It gives kids awesome memories,” he says.

In addition, he says it teaches them how to work as a team and provides skills they carry into the future.

“Some of the players on the recent Alton High School team, which went to the regional tournament, were previous Upward players,” he says.

Martha Biesk is the prayer partner for The Horsemen, one of this year’s basketball teams.

“Team names are taken from scriptures in the Bible,” she says. “The name The Horsemen is taken from Hannaka chapter 1, verse 8: … and their horsemen shall come from far; they shall fly as the eagle that hasteth to eat.” The Horsemen ended up finishing first in their league this year.

The Upward program at Calvary Church this year had 18 basketball teams, 6 cheerleading teams and included 150 kids ages 4 through 8th grade. After evaluating and forming teams in November, practices started in January followed by a full season of 8 games at the church gymnasium.

“We look at skills like dribbling and shooting to determine kids’ skill levels,” Zimmerman says. “A computer program then forms teams so there is balanced competition between them during the season. Everyone who is physically capable of playing is placed on a team.”

Any Riverbend area child can participate in the co-ed program. Zimmerman says participants from Granite City, Brighton and Hartford played this year.

As a prayer partner, Biesk gives faith-based character lessons to the team she supports.

“It’s just wonderful to watch how these kids practice and play together, and grow as both individuals and as a team,” she says.

The organization is completely supported by volunteers. Zimmerman says about 100 adults volunteer each week to support the activities. Coaches, referees, scorekeepers and concession workers are among the many positions filled by those volunteers.

“My focus is that our kids and fans will see Christ in our program,” Zimmerman says.

At half time of each practice and game, a coach or prayer partner shares devotion with participants.

“It shows kids adults care about them,” he says. “For some, it can provide stability they may not otherwise know.”

Zimmerman says Calvary pastor Andre Dobson is a key reason for the program’s success.

“His leadership has always fully supported the program and made it possible,” he says.

The church distributes fliers every year to Alton High School and emails families previously involved in the program but is always interested in having new participants.

For more information, call (618) 462-8816.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Players take the court for the final Upward basketball game of the year at Calvary Baptist Church.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Cheerleading is one of sports in the Upward program.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager The Upward program teaches kids how to work as a team.