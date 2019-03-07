Hoops shootout to benefit two organizations

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

1st MidAmerica Credit Union and Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto have partnered to sponsor a H.O.R.S.E Shoot Out basketball competition on Saturday, April 6, at the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto. Proceeds will benefit Relay For Life and Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto.

The competition will begin at 9 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, 324 E. Central St. in Bethalto. There will be four age brackets ranging from kindergarten to adults. The cost to participate is $10 per person, if registered by April 1. There is a family discount with the first two participants paying $10 each, then $5 for each additional family member. Registration at the door will be $15 per person, with no family discount. Registration forms are available at all 1st MidAmerica branch locations and at the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto. Completed forms with payment can be dropped off at any of the locations listed above. Visit the website 1stMidAmerica.org for a list of branch locations and hours.

“Every one of us has been touched by cancer in some way,” a credit union press release states. “Relay For Life raises funds to help the American Cancer Society save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Each year employees from 1st MidAmerica Credit Union have participated in Relay For Life. This year, the committee felt that they could do more to support Relay. The theme for Relay this year is based on superheroes, Saving the World One Cure at a Time. Hosting a family-friendly event allows children and adults alike to be superheroes for the cause!”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter