Hospital employees join in Black Lives Matter demonstration

×

AMH Chaplain Sarah Dierker, with AMH President Dave Braasch in the background, expressed some thoughts and invoked the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. adapted from the United Methodist Book of Worship. “I want to encourage us all to advocate for and support one another as strongly as we advocate for and support the patients who are in our care,” Dierker said. “May we always remember those who are most at risk from racial and social inequities in our world. May we all seek equity, justice, and peace for the most vulnerable among us.”