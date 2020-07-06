Hospital, police department receive Helping Heroes donations

× 1 of 3 Expand (From left) Misty Blevins, Ryan Motley, COUNTRY Financial representative Nathan Wittman, Wittman’s children Hudson and Quinn; Susan Hamilton, Roger Witsken, Kelly Birdsong, Chuck Lanczkowski, and Nathan Bishop × 2 of 3 Expand (Second from left) Andy Ford × 3 of 3 Expand (From left) Officer Hart Walker, COUNTRY Financial Representative Nathan Wittman and officer Matt Schultz Prev Next

COUNTRY Financial representatives Nathan Wittman and Andy Ford announced the Jersey Community Hospital Foundation as a 2020 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation.

Wittman and Ford presented their donations, equaling $2,500, to the foundation to assist with the purchase of a new ambulance. The donation will help cover about 10 percent of the needed funds.

“It was my honor to present this donation to such a deserving cause,” Ford said. “JCH Healthcare plays such an important role in providing healthcare services in Jersey County and the surrounding rural communities. It is my pleasure to be able to support their ambulance operations. This community is so lucky to have them, and I wanted to show my appreciation for all that they do.”

“I love being part of the initiative to help make a difference in people’s lives,” Wittman said. “It was even better to have my kids, Quinn and Hudson, right there by my side. They were such a big help.”

Police department to buy breathalyzers

The Jerseyville Police Department also received a Helping Heroes donation. Wittman presented a $1,500 donation to officers Hart Walker and Matt Schultz to assist with the purchase of three portable breathalyzers.

“I’m so grateful for our front-line service workers in Jerseyville,” Wittman said. “The Operation Helping Heroes program gave me the opportunity to honor these individuals who so selflessly protect and serve our community.”

COUNTRY Financial will donate more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, healthcare professionals and active-duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”

The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations.

