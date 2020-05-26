House raffle benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois

Big Brothers Big Sisters

This June kicks off of the 26th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois House Raffle. Only 3,900 certificates will be sold at $100 each for a chance to win​ 46 cash prizes with the grand prize of a Fulford Homes Whitney Farmhouse-style home valued at $207,000 or $125,000 in cash.

“It is more important now than ever to make sure that we are keeping our region’s most vulnerable children connected to positive adult role models while we all social distance,” President and CEO Heather Freed stated. “With many vital community support systems not in operation, our agency takes seriously its role to connect our families to basic need resources and develop innovative approaches to strengthening match relationships using technology. My hope is that this year’s house raffle fundraiser will help to bring our community together around something positive and purposeful.”

Each raffle certificate sold directly supports one-on-one mentoring proven to keep kids in school, out of trouble and on the path to post-graduate success.

The drawing will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois Office in Belleville. All winners will be posted on www.bbbsil.org no later than 24 hours after the drawing.

To purchase a house raffle certificate and for official rules and details go to bbbsil.org/houseraffle.

