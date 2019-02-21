Humane Society offers discounted vaccine and microchip clinics

× Expand dog and cat

Even when facing overwhelming financial constraints, loving pet parents will make sacrifices of their own to ensure their dogs and cats are well-cared for.

But thanks to vaccine and microchip clinics hosted by Metro East Humane Society, pet owners in Madison County can vaccinate their furry friends against life-threatening diseases at a fraction of the cost they would pay elsewhere.

Purina has joined Metro East Humane Society in its efforts to ensure every pet is immunized with a generous $5,000 sponsorship toward five Healthy Pets, Happy Pets clinics in 2019. The clinics at Humane Society headquarters, 8495 Illinois 143 in Edwardsville, offer rabies shots for $15 as well as distemper and bordetella vaccines for $10 each. In addition, pets can be microchipped for $15 so if they do become lost, they can be quickly reunited with their family.

“We believe that all income earners should have access to basic medical care for their pets, and we strive to make responsible pet ownership easy,” said Anne Schmidt, MEHS executive director. “Thanks to funding provided by Purina, we’re able to expand our low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic calendar to reach more pets.”

The clinics will be 9 a.m. to noon the following days in 2019:

March 9

April 27

June 22

Aug. 24

Oct. 19

All appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. Only cash or check will be accepted. To learn more about upcoming clinics, visit the website.

