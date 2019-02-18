Hundreds turn out for engineering experience at SIUE

× Expand (From left) Sienna Markert, Audrey Windmiller and Anna Grace Robinson test their catapult.

The Society of Women Engineers at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosted more than 200 girls at its seventh annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day on Feb. 16 in the SIUE School of Engineering building.

Girls from grades 5-8 attended the event, which offered exposure to the engineering field. Participants completed five activities covering civil, mechanical, electrical, industrial, and computer science.

Small groups used teamwork to design and create their projects. The creative problem-solving aspects of engineering were discussed and explored. The participants worked collaboratively on projects, were encouraged to ask questions and use their imagination.

Once again, professional women engineers and SIUE students were on site providing support and guidance to program participants. Following the completion of each activity, the professional engineers and the SIUE engineering students offered analysis and asked the participants probing questions about the project.

